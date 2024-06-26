NAHREP Releases List of Top Latino Real Estate Agents in America

"The Top 250 Report recognizes the resilience that we, as Latinos, embody in serving our community," stated 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. "I applaud all the agents dedicated to this mission and our partners who steadfastly support their success, " Post this

Anywhere Brands, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams were the brands with the greatest number of honorees. Collectively agents across all Top 250 award categories closed 37,895 transactions with $16.2 billion in sales volume.

The report also revealed that nearly two-thirds (or 61.8 percent) of the overall number of closed transactions were buyer-side transactions, further highlighting the significant role of Latino agents to homebuyers.

"NAHREP's Top 250 holds a special place in my heart," stated 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. "It recognizes the resilience that we, as Latinos, embody in serving our community, empowering and educating our clients through the challenging journey of finding their lifelong homes. I applaud all the agents dedicated to this mission and our partners who steadfastly support their success."

"At Freddie Mac, we are deeply committed to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities for all," commented Danny Gardner, Senior Vice President, Client and Community Engagement Single-Family Division. "We are honored to congratulate the exceptional real estate professionals recognized as NAHREP's Top 250. These leaders exemplify the powerful impact of culturally competent, community-focused lending in making homeownership a reality for more Hispanic families."

The 2024 Top 10 Latino Agents in the U.S. ranked by transactions:

1. Luis Coronel, Coronel Realty Group, Indianapolis, IN – 249.5 Transactions

2. Artemisa Boston, Realty Group, LLC, Coon Rapids, MN – 236 Transactions

3. Gino Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates, Corpus Christi, TX – 225 Transactions

4. Jeffrey Galindo, New Door Residential, Las Vegas, NV – 172 Transactions

5. Alex Martinez, The Agency DC, N. Bethesda, MD – 156 Transactions

6. Naiverh Carolina Castelao, Virtual Properties Realty, Duluth, GA – 147 Transactions

7. Angel Rosado, Realty Spot, Puerto Rico, PR – 137 Transactions

8. Connie Segovia, Monument Realty, Dallas, TX – 136 Transactions

9. Nidia Guzman, Virtual Properties Realty, Duluth, GA – 134 Transactions

10. Elio Alanis, Keller Williams Metropolitan, Houston, TX – 133 Transactions

The 2024 Top 10 Latino Teams in the U.S. ranked by transactions:

1. Nicole Freer, Nicole Freer Group, Katy, TX – 818 Transactions

2. Veronica Figueroa, Figueroa Team brokered by eXp Realty, Orlando, Florida – 368 Transactions

3. Mark Dimas, Mark Dimas Properties, Mark Dimas Team, Houston, TX – 349 Transactions

4. Ruben Luna, eXp Realty, The Luna Team, Avondale, AZ – 338 Transactions

5. Michelle Fermin, Century 21 Northeast, The Fermin Group, Lawrence, MA – 297 Transactions

6. Jorge "Junior" Ibarra, Keller Williams Greater Des Moines, Team IRG, Des Moines, IA – 280 Transactions

7. Daniel Del Real, PMZ Real Estate, The Del Real Group, Modesto, CA – 272 Transactions

8. Lily Moore, Lily Moore Realty, Westlake, TX – 267 Transactions

9. Matt Rice, ClearView Realty, The Matt Rice Group, El Paso, TX – 265 Transactions

10. Andres Hoyos, Sync Brokerage Inc., Los Angeles, CA – 261 Transactions

NAHREP will honor the Top 250 honorees during a ceremony at the highly anticipated NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA, September 12th – 15th. To learn more and register for the event, visit https://nahrep.org/fallconference/registration/.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2024 policy priorities here.

