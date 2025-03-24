NAHREP Report: Hispanic Homeownership Hits Record High of 9.8 Million

"Hispanics are driving growth in the workforce, household formations, and new business creation in the country. The data indicates that the growth of Hispanic homeownership will be limited only by the industry's ability to meet demand," said NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta. Post this

"Latinos are ready to buy, but you can't buy what's not for sale," said NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta. "Tight inventory, record high prices, and new regulations worsening affordability are making it even tougher for first-time buyers to compete. However, Latinos aren't backing down—homeownership remains at the heart of the American Dream. That's why NAHREP is advocating for policies that ensure more families have the opportunity to achieve it."

Home prices have increased by 5 percent over the past year and 47 percent since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Skyrocketing home prices are pushing aspiring homebuyers out of expensive markets and into more affordable regions of the country. Texas has dominated all other states for the third year in a row, welcoming 128,900 new Hispanic residents. Additionally, buyers are increasingly moving to markets beyond the usual Latino hotspots. Newcomers in cities like St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Wichita are discovering more affordable housing options and vibrant communities where homeownership is attainable.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for focused action on affordability, credit access, and industry regulations. On Wednesday, March 26th, over 400 NAHREP members will engage in meetings with their elected representatives to discuss the following issues:

Housing Affordability - Expanding affordable housing supply through tax incentives and zoning reform.

Access to Credit - Modernizing underwriting standards and embracing alternative credit scoring models.

Industry Best Practices - Addressing unintended consequences of broker commission rule changes.

Macroeconomic Issues - Advocating for a more substantial construction workforce, including immigration reform.

"This report not only reflects on the past but also offers a glimpse into the future," Acosta added. "Hispanics are driving growth in the workforce, household formations, and new business creation in the country. The data indicates that the growth of Hispanic homeownership will be limited only by the industry's ability to meet demand."

Visit nahrep.org/shhr to download and read the full 2024 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report. This year's edition features cover art by Joseph "Sentrock" Perez, whose work captures the resilience and determination of Hispanic buyers navigating today's challenges.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®(NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

About the Cover Art:

The 2024 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report cover art was created by Joseph "Sentrock" Perez, a Mexican-American artist celebrated for his vibrant storytelling through urban street art. His artwork embodies the determination, resilience, and quest for homeownership that characterize the Hispanic housing market. The imagery of breaking chains, soaring birds, and connected communities symbolizes both the challenges and triumphs that Latino buyers face on their journey to homeownership.

