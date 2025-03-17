NAHREP's 25-Year Legacy in Homeownership and Housing Policy Takes Center Stage in Washington, D.C.

"Latinos will be driving housing demand for decades, and we need smart economic policies...to achieve the American Dream of Homeownership," said Oralia Herrera, 2025 NAHREP President. "This conference will bring together key decision-makers that have the power to make that happen." Post this

A key moment of the conference will be the release of NAHREP's 2024 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, a critical industry resource that provides data-driven insights into market trends, affordability issues, and industry practices affecting Hispanic homeownership. On Wednesday, March 26th, NAHREP will leverage its significant legislative influence by deploying over 400 members to 120 congressional offices to share key insights from the report and the organization's policy priorities for 2025.

This year's conference will gather policymakers, national media, and the industry's most influential leaders. Some of the policy makers and housing experts confirmed to speak include:

Rodney E. Hood , Acting Comptroller of the Currency

, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rep. Gabe Evans , (R-CO-8)

, (R-CO-8) Rep. Sylvia Garcia , (D-TX-29)

, (D-TX-29) Rep. Juan Vargas , (D-CA-52)

, (D-CA-52) Rep. Monica De La Cruz , (R-TX-15)

, (R-TX-15) Diana Olick , Emmy award-winning journalist and CNBC Real Estate correspondent

, Emmy award-winning journalist and CNBC Real Estate correspondent Jim Parrott , Non-resident fellow, Urban Institute, and former Senior Advisor, National Economic Counsel

Other featured sessions and events include:

AI & Real Estate – Discover how artificial intelligence is reshaping home valuations, mortgage lending and buyer behavior, and what it means for the housing market's future.

Understanding the New Economics of Real Estate – How rising interest rates, inventory shortages, and changing buyer demographics are transforming homebuying.

NAHREP's Policy Priorities for 2025 – An inside look at the legislative agenda promoting mortgage accessibility, housing affordability, and financial literacy.

Presidential Installation Gala – A special evening honoring Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart from Florida , and celebrating the installation of Oralia Herrera as the 2025 NAHREP National President, showcasing an inspiring vision for Oralia's presidency.

For more details on the NAHREP 2025 Homeownership & Housing Policy Conference, including registration, agenda, and speaker updates, visit nahrep.org/springconference.

For press credentials, interview requests, or additional media information, please email [email protected].

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually.

Media Contact

NAHREP Press, NAHREP, [email protected], https://nahrep.org/

