NAIFA and Sales Activity Management, Inc. Announce Partnership to Further Increase Member Value

"The primary aim of NAIFA's Centers of Excellence is to outfit members with the tools and resources they need to be top performers and adding the SAM Planner to our partner network was a needed product in our member benefits portfolio." Tweet this

Sales Activity Management has provided their business building tools to over 1.5 million financial services professionals (and other industries) to leverage a proven best practice for tracking and achieving results that has helped build careers for decades. In its partnership with NAIFA, SAM will bring NAIFA members more business tools and marketing resources, in addition to making the planning tools (and success) available to the next generation of financial advisors.

"We are excited and honored to partner with NAIFA," stated Mickey Straub, CEO and Founder of Sales Activity Management, Inc. "I have been a loyal NAIFA member for 20 years+ and am proud to partner with the premier organization that defends and develops this noble profession and all who serve it."

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. We connect with members through 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

ABOUT SALES ACTIVITY MANAGEMENT, INC.: Sales Activity Management, Inc. (SAM) is a unique provider of custom sales performance tools, systems and services for the insurance and financial services profession. Founded by an insurance agent in 1995, SAM named and pioneered the Activity Management industry to empower producers to succeed and managers to lead, and to make a difference in this noble profession. It is a patriotic, faith-based company providing paper (SAM Planners) and digital solutions (SAM Suite) to help agents/advisors develop the right habits for a successful career and help managers coach, lead, and build a positive, high-performance culture. SAM is committed to spreading the merits of Activity Management, an empowering concept that inspires freedom and a best practice that has helped build careers for decades. SAM shares NAIFA's passion for helping financial professionals succeed.

Media Contact

Suzanne Carawan, NAIFA, 703-770-8402, [email protected], www.naifa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NAIFA