NAIFA Elects and Installs Its 2024 Leaders at the Belong Event in Washington, D.C.

Brock T. Jolly, CFP, CLU, LACP, ChFC, CLTC, CASL, RICP, Partner at Veritas Financial LLC/MassMutual Financial Group in McLean, VA, a loyal member since 2001, was elected to continue to serve as NAIFA's Treasurer. Bryon A. Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP, President of Bryon Holz & Associates in Brandon, FL, and a loyal member since 1987, will serve as Immediate Past President beginning January 1, 2024.

Christopher L. Gandy, LACP, Founder of the Midwest Legacy Group in Lisle, IL, will be the 2024 NAIFA Secretary. A current member of NAIFA's Board of Trustees, Gandy has been a loyal NAIFA member since 2003. As incoming Secretary, Gandy will be in line to serve as President-Elect in 2025 and President in 2026.

Stephen Kagawa, FSS, LUTCF, was elected to serve a two-year term on the NAIFA Board of Trustees. Kagawa, a loyal NAIFA member since 1986, is Founder and CEO of the Pacific Bridge Companies in Monrovia, CA. This will be Kagawa's first time serving as a National Trustee for NAIFA.

Dennis Cuccinelli, LACP, an Independent Financial Representative in Edison, NJ, and a loyal member since 1986, is a current member of the Board of Trustees and was elected to serve an additional two-year term. This will be Cuccinelli's fourth term as a Trustee, which is unprecedented in NAIFA history. He has served as NAIFA's National Membership Chair and is the Trustee Liaison to the Grassroots Committee.

Returning to serve the second year of their two-year terms as NAIFA Trustees are Carina Hatfield, LUTCF, CLCS, LACP, Owner of Weigner Insurance & Financial Services Inc. in Pottstown, PA, a loyal member since 2005, and Brian J. Haney, CLTC, CFS, CIS, CFBS, LACP, LUFCF, CAE, RF, Founder and CEO of the Haney Company in Silver Spring, MD, a loyal member since 2013. Both Weigner Insurance & Financial Services and The Haney Company are participants in NAIFA's 100% Agency program. Both Trustees have been honored as past NAIFA Young Advisor Team Leaders of the Year.

The membership of NAIFA and the Society of Financial Service Professionals approved the associations' merger earlier this year. FSP brings a range of financial service providers, including attorneys, CPAs, and other professionals, into the NAIFA fold. The Board of Trustees approved a change to NAIFA's bylaws that will allow these licensed professionals to serve in leadership positions. The combination of NAIFA, FSP, and Life Happens positions NAIFA as the preeminent association for financial service professionals with industry-leading grassroots influence, highly impactful professional development and education benefits, and a strong public service and consumer-facing voice.

Barbara Pietrangelo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, RFC, Financial Planner at Pruco Securities, will join the NAIFA Board from Life Happens. FSP Officers Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP, Founder of Bay Area Financial Advisors; Ernest Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPC, AIF, RICP, Director of Business Markets at Consolidated Planning Inc.; and Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC, Associate Vice President of Advanced Sales Strategy at Sammons Financial Group, will also serve as 2024 NAIFA Trustees.

"The 2024 NAIFA Board of Trustees reflects a breadth of talent and expertise drawing on the volunteer leadership of NAIFA, FSP, and Life Happens," said NAIFA's 2024 President Tom Cothron. "This is the group that will guide the full integration of our great organizations into a stronger, more influential association. This is an exciting time to be a NAIFA or FSP member as our merger along with the addition of Life Happens opens a new world of resources and benefits as well as opportunities to advocate for our clients and educate consumers. I look forward to working with the 2024 Board of Trustees to serve the interests of all our members."

Having been duly sworn in, the 2024 NAIFA Trustees will officially assume their offices on January 1, 2024.

ABOUT NAIFA: Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the United States of America. NAIFA members, in every Congressional district and every state house, subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of practice specialties to promote financial security for all Americans. Complimented by its professional development and consumer divisions, the Society of Financial Service Professionals, and Life Happens, the association delivers value through advocacy, service, and education.

