NAIFA, FSP, and Life Happens Unite to Advance Financial Security for America

"Our motto is 'Together We Can Take on Anything' and with the addition of FSP and Life Happens to NAIFA, we can do more for the industry and serve more Americans which is, ultimately, the reason that our members choose to belong." Tweet this

NAIFA and FSP have worked closely together over the last several years in a joint venture, the NAIFA-FSP Advanced Practice Center (APC). APC serves as a thought leadership hub for financial advisors, insurance agents, attorneys, CPAs, and other advisors who work collaboratively on advanced planning issues. The two associations successfully produced multiple in-person and virtual events that validated the need for joint education as more financial service professionals adopt holistic and behavioral finance-based planning practices. NAIFA and FSP already share approximately 1,000 professionals who are members of both organizations.

"Together, we have the ability to offer a world-class education that spans every step in the lifecycle of a financial service professional," stated David Maola, JD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of FSP. "We are excited to deliver the portfolio of education that we've developed at FSP to NAIFA's extensive membership base and build upon the professional development opportunities that NAIFA currently offers including the Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation and the Life and Annuity Certified Professional (LACP) certification."

In 1994, NAIFA was a founding member of the Life and Health Insurance Foundation for Education, now known as Life Happens, NAIFA has remained a key supporter. Life Happens, a non-profit organization, focuses on consumer education about the importance of life insurance and related products in a sound financial plan. It conducts three national awareness campaigns each year: its flagship Life Insurance Awareness Month in September, Insure Your Love in February, and Disability Insurance Awareness Month in May.

"This merger allows Life Happens to continue to excel in our mission of serving consumers, professionals, and the industry for years to come," said Life Happens Chair Barbara Pietrangelo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, RFC, CLTC. "Alongside NAIFA and FSP, our organization will have even more tools and resources to help Americans achieve financial security."

The newly expanded association will be led by Mayeux as CEO, with Maola serving as Executive Vice President for FSP, the organization's professional development arm offering expanded and enriched educational and professional development programs. FSP and Life Happens will retain their respective brands but leverage NAIFA's expanded staff and chapter infrastructure to enhance their local and state footprint, creating opportunities for NAIFA's advocacy programs. "The addition of the membership of FSP expands our capabilities in advocating on a broader set of issues impacting financial service professionals," stated Diane Boyle, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at NAIFA. "We have served as the industry's advocacy arm for many years. Integrating FSP members into our grassroots base will further strengthen our ability to positively influence legislation and regulation on behalf of consumers and financial service professionals at the state, interstate, and federal levels."

"We couldn't be more excited to join NAIFA, FSP, and Life Happens together," stated NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "Our motto is 'Together We Can Take on Anything' and with the addition of FSP and Life Happens, we can do more for the industry and serve more Americans which is, ultimately, the reason that our members choose to belong."

"With these three organizations coming together, FSP's long history of providing advanced level educational opportunities will enable FSP to further elevate the profession and its core mission," said Ernest Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA, President of the Board of FSP.

ABOUT NAIFA:

Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers with a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

ABOUT FSP:

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

ABOUT LIFE HAPPENS:

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company, or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent, and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations.

Media Contact

Suzanne Carawan, NAIFA, 703.770.8402, [email protected], www.naifa.org

Donna Giacobello, Society of Financial Service Professionals, 610.526.2524, [email protected], www.societyoffsp.org

SOURCE NAIFA