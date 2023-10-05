NAIFA Names Roger Moore Policy Director, Government Relations

Roger brings a wealth of experience and connections in policy areas of great interest to NAIFA and our members. His work at federal, interstate, and state levels meshes nicely with NAIFA's role as the leading advocacy association of insurance and financial professionals in the United States. Tweet this

"NAIFA is pleased to welcome Roger Moore to our Government Relations team," said NAIFA Senior Vice President for Government Relations Diane Boyle. "Roger brings a wealth of experience and connections in policy areas of great interest to NAIFA and our members. His work at federal, interstate, and state levels meshes nicely with NAIFA's role as the leading advocacy association of insurance and financial professionals in the United States. We are the only association of agents and advisors with strong advocacy influence in Washington, D.C., and every state capital, and adding Roger to our team will help us grow that influence to new heights."

Moore holds an M.A. in political science from Georgia State University and a B.A. in history from New York University. He currently resides in the New York City metro area.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

