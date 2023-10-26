NAIFA Offers Congratulations to New House Speaker Johnson

NAIFA is the leading advocacy association of insurance and financial advisors in the United States.
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) congratulates the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and looks forward to working with him on legislative matters that impact the financial security of Americans and the ability of insurance and financial professionals to serve their clients' best interests.
NAIFA is the leading association of insurance and financial professionals in the United States advocating at the federal, interstate, and state levels on behalf of NAIFA members and their clients and communities. NAIFA members build relationships with their lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and interact with them regularly, including at NAIFA's annual Congressional Conference and August In-District Meetings. They work closely with members of Congress to promote policies that would benefit agents, advisors, and consumers, including:
- Opposing a stringent fiduciary-only client service model proposed by the Department of Labor that would exclude consumers from accessing financial products and services
- Maintaining the independent contractor status of insurance and financial advisors under federal labor law
- Encouraging laws creating a more favorable retirement planning landscape for employees and companies that provide workplace benefits
"We look forward to working with the House of Representatives under Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership to advance legislation that helps Americans succeed financially and to head off policies that could prevent NAIFA members from serving the consumers who rely on them," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "Congratulations to Speaker Johnson and we wish him well in his new role."
ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.
