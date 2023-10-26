NAIFA Offers Congratulations to New House Speaker Johnson

We look forward to working with the House of Representatives under Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership to advance legislation that helps Americans succeed financially and to head off policies that could prevent NAIFA members from serving the consumers who rely on them. Post this

Opposing a stringent fiduciary-only client service model proposed by the Department of Labor that would exclude consumers from accessing financial products and services

Maintaining the independent contractor status of insurance and financial advisors under federal labor law

Encouraging laws creating a more favorable retirement planning landscape for employees and companies that provide workplace benefits

"We look forward to working with the House of Representatives under Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership to advance legislation that helps Americans succeed financially and to head off policies that could prevent NAIFA members from serving the consumers who rely on them," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "Congratulations to Speaker Johnson and we wish him well in his new role."

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

