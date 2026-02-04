NAISMA Academy Launches New Forest Pest and Pathogen Short Course

"We know prevention works best when more people understand the risks, the pathways, and the role they can play in protecting forest ecosystems," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. Post this

Rather than offering comprehensive technical training or species-by-species management guidance, the course is designed to build baseline knowledge and systems-level understanding. Participants are introduced to key forest pest and pathogen examples, including emerald ash borer, chestnut blight, beech leaf disease, spotted lanternfly, and goldspotted oak borer, to illustrate broader principles of invasion biology, monitoring, and response.

"This course was developed to meet learners where they are," said Teagan Wilmot, Education and Prevention Manager at NAISMA. "It's intended as an entry point for people who are interested in forest health, invasive species prevention, or exploring a future career in this field, not as advanced training for forest managers. Our goal is to help participants see the bigger picture and understand how prevention, pathways, and early action connect."

The approximately 6-hour, self-paced course combines short video segments, readings, interactive knowledge checks, and quizzes. Learners receive a certificate of completion after successfully finishing all required components.

Course highlights include:

An introduction to forest invasive species concepts and impacts

Human-mediated pathways of introduction and spread, including firewood movement, plant trade, and outdoor recreation

Prevention strategies and public engagement campaigns such as Don't Move Firewood and PlayCleanGo®

Monitoring and early detection approaches, including the role of community reporting

Case studies that connect science, policy, and real-world decision-making

Knowledge checks and quizzes to reinforce learning

The course is well-suited for students, early-career professionals, educators, communicators, agency staff in adjacent fields, and others seeking a high-level overview of forest pest and pathogen issues in North America.

"This short course helps broaden awareness and build a shared understanding of forest invasive species beyond specialists," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "We know prevention works best when more people understand the risks, the pathways, and the role they can play in protecting forest ecosystems."

The Forest Pest and Pathogen Short Course expands NAISMA Academy's growing portfolio of online learning opportunities, which also includes foundational courses on invasive species management, terrestrial invasive plants, and classical weed biological control.

Registration is now open at naisma.org/naismaacademy. The development of the Forest Pest and Pathogen Short Course was made possible through generous support from the John C. Bock Foundation.

About NAISMA Academy: NAISMA Academy provides accessible, high-quality education on invasive species prevention and management for professionals, students, and others working to protect North America's natural resources. Through online courses, workshops, and certificate programs, NAISMA Academy supports learning at multiple career stages and equips participants with practical, science-based knowledge to address invasive species challenges.

About NAISMA: The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) empowers invasive species management in North America to protect our lands and waters from the threats posed by invasive species through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Christie Trifone Millhouse, NAISMA, 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], https://naisma.org

