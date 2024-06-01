NAISMA Announces PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week 2024: Real People, Real Stories

"We are proud to host the fifth annual PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week, empowering outdoor enthusiasts to take action against invasive species" - Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director at NAISMA Post this

"We are proud to host the fifth annual PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week, empowering outdoor enthusiasts to take action against invasive species," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director at NAISMA. "By sharing real stories and experiences, we hope to inspire others to join the movement and become stewards of our natural landscapes."

Throughout the week, participants are encouraged to partner with NAISMA and organize events, create videos, and engage with others on social media using the hashtags #PlayCleanGoWeek and #PlayCleanGo. Additionally, individuals can add their PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week events to NAISMA's calendar and explore sponsorship opportunities to support the cause.

"PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week is about more than just spreading awareness—it's about taking meaningful action to protect our environment," added Teagan Wilmot, Education and Prevention Manager. "Together, we can make a difference and stop invasive species in their tracks."

Join NAISMA and outdoor enthusiasts from across North America in celebrating PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week 2024. Visit PlayCleanGo.org to access free resources and learn how you can get involved. Do you want to share how you PlayCleanGo® to protect the great outdoors? We'd love to highlight your story on our website, social media channels, and in our publications. Simply visit our photo upload form here: https://playcleango.org/take-action/photo-release-form/

About NAISMA:

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering invasive species management to protect North America's natural resources and ecosystems. Through education, outreach, and collaboration, NAISMA works to educate and equip individuals and organizations to address the challenges posed by invasive species.

About PlayCleanGo®:

The PlayCleanGo® campaign works tirelessly to stop invasive species from harming North America's lands and waters. Through partnerships with environmental and recreational organizations, clear messaging, and community-based social outreach, it raises awareness of how and why thousands of invasive species are spread every year. To stop the spread, PlayCleanGo® and its partners provide easy, actionable information and prevention tools in the hands of individuals to help everyone enjoy our beautiful natural resources responsibly.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, NAISMA, 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], https://naisma.org

SOURCE NAISMA