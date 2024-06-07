NAISMA Annual Conference: Join Us in Missoula to Advance Invasive Species Management

"We are delighted to bring together national leaders, experts, practitioners, and stakeholders to advance invasive species management," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. Post this

This year's conference theme, "Sharing Stories, Celebrating Partnerships" will focus on the connection and collaboration needed to implement successful management strategies tailored to diverse landscapes. Attendees can expect engaging sessions, workshops, and presentations highlighting partnerships, policy advancements, and funding successes in invasive species management.

We are honored to announce our distinguished keynote speakers for the conference:

Dr. Laura Meyerson - Faculty member at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in invasion science and restoration ecology. Dr. Meyerson's research and teaching focus on understanding the ecological impacts of invasive species and developing strategies for restoration and management.

Dr. Jennifer Grenz - Assistant Professor and Indigenous Scholar at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Grenz's research in the Indigenous Ecology Lab explores the application of a food systems lens to restoration ecology and invasion biology, with a focus on native and invasive plant interactions.

Dr. Jane Mangold - Professor and Extension Invasive Plant Specialist at Montana State University. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Mangold's research focuses on rangeland invasive plants in the western U.S., providing research-based information to inform invasive plant management decisions.

"We are delighted to bring together national leaders, experts, practitioners, and stakeholders to advance invasive species management," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "The 2024 NAISMA Annual Conference promises to be a dynamic and informative event, providing valuable insights and strategies to address the challenges posed by invasive species."

Registration for the 2024 NAISMA Annual Conference is now open. For more information and to register, please visit [Conference Website].

About NAISMA:

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower invasive species management in North America through collaboration, education, and outreach. With a diverse membership representing various sectors, NAISMA works to address the impacts of invasive species on ecosystems, economies, and public health.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, NAISMA, 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], https://naisma.org

SOURCE NAISMA