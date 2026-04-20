NAISMA Opens Registration for 2026 Annual Conference in Alexandria, Virginia

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the 2026 NAISMA Annual Conference, taking place October 19–22, 2026, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the 2026 NAISMA Annual Conference, taking place October 19–22, 2026, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
This premier event brings together invasive species professionals, land managers, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from across North America to collaborate, share knowledge, and advance solutions to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.
The 2026 conference will feature a dynamic program designed to inform, inspire, and connect attendees, including:
- Engaging keynote presentations from leading experts in invasive species management
- Concurrent sessions covering the latest research, tools, innovations, strategies, and policy.
- Interactive workshops and training opportunities
- Field experiences highlighting regional invasive species management efforts
- Networking events to foster collaboration across sectors
"The NAISMA Annual Conference remains a vital forum for uniting our cross‑sector community," said Christie Trione Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "As invasive species continue to shape the future of our landscapes, economies, and public health, our collective commitment to collaboration and knowledge‑sharing is indispensable."
Located just outside Washington, D.C., Alexandria provides a unique backdrop for this year's conference, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with national policy conversations while exploring local and regional management efforts.
Early registration is encouraged, as space for workshops and field trips is limited. Early bird registration rates are now available through June. Attendees can view the full conference agenda (coming soon), registration details, and lodging information by visiting: https://naisma.org/2026-annual-conference/
The NAISMA Annual Conference is widely recognized as the leading event for invasive species management professionals, offering unparalleled opportunities for professional development, networking, and collaboration.
About NAISMA
The North American Invasive Species Management Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering invasive species management across North America. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy, NAISMA works to strengthen the capacity of individuals and organizations addressing invasive species challenges.
Media Contact
Christie Trifone Millhouse, North American Invasive Species Management Assoc, 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], https://naisma.org
SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Assoc
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