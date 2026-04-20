NAISMA Opens Registration for 2026 Annual Conference in Alexandria, Virginia

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the 2026 NAISMA Annual Conference, taking place October 19–22, 2026, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the 2026 NAISMA Annual Conference, taking place October 19–22, 2026, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

This premier event brings together invasive species professionals, land managers, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from across North America to collaborate, share knowledge, and advance solutions to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.