NAISMA Releases Model Legal Framework to Support Certified Weed Free Products Programs Nationwide

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) will release a Model Weed Free Products Act and implementing regulations this week.

MONONA, Wis., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) will release a Model Weed Free Products Act and implementing regulations this week. The framework provides states with guidance to strengthen prevention efforts and support the expansion of the Certified Weed Free Products (WFP) Program.

The model legislation and regulation helps address one of the most common pathways for the spread of invasive plants. These pathways include the movement of agricultural and land management materials such as hay, forage, straw, mulch, gravel, and compost.

NAISMA's mission is to support, promote, and empower invasive species prevention and management across North America. Through partnerships with land managers, agencies, and organizations, NAISMA implements several international prevention initiatives. One of the most widely recognized is the Certified Weed Free Products Program.

The WFP Program was first established in 1993 by land managers in the western United States who recognized that noxious weeds were being transported to new locations through livestock feed and other agricultural materials. Their efforts created a voluntary certification system that helps ensure certain products do not spread invasive plant species.

Today, the program gives land managers confidence that invasive plants will not be introduced onto their lands through certified materials. NAISMA maintains science-based standards for the program, provides implementation guidance, facilitates communication among participating jurisdictions, and offers inspector certification training to support consistent participation.

Participation in the WFP Program requires a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NAISMA and participating entities. At present, 34 signatories representing 25 U.S. states and one Canadian province participate in the program.

As the program continues to expand across North America, differences in state laws governing invasive plants and noxious weeds have created challenges for consistent implementation.

Some states, especially in the western United States, have well-established regulatory programs that address invasive species pathways. Other states have more limited statutory authority. In some cases, agencies may lack the legal authority needed to establish voluntary certification programs such as Weed Free Products.

To address these challenges, NAISMA partnered with the National Sea Grant Law Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law to develop a model legal framework that states can use to strengthen or establish their own Weed Free Products programs.

The project was supported by funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service within the United States Department of the Interior under award number F22AP03014-00.

The model legal framework consists of two documents: the Model Weed Free Products Act and model implementing regulations. The Model Weed Free Products Act provides an example of what a comprehensive legislative framework for a state WFP program could look like. The model regulations explore how details regarding the roles, processes, and standards essential to effective WFP program implementation could be added to the legislative framework through rulemaking.

Uniform adoption is not required. The model framework is designed to be a flexible resource that states can use when considering updates to existing invasive plant laws or when establishing new prevention programs. States may adopt the framework in full or select provisions that fit their current legal structure.

The document includes suggested legislative or regulatory language for each section of the model framework, along with explanatory notes. These notes explain the purpose of each provision and describe how it could be implemented in practice. They also highlight considerations for policymakers evaluating adoption.

For jurisdictions looking to adopt the Certified Weed Free Products Program, NAISMA has provided toolkits for getting started and sustaining the initiative locally. Toolkits can be found here on the NAISMA Certified Weed Free Products Program Webpage.

By providing adaptable legal guidance and policy tools, NAISMA hopes the new framework will help expand Weed Free Products programs nationwide and strengthen efforts to prevent the spread of invasive plants across landscapes, agricultural systems, and natural areas.

A special thank you to the National Sea Grant Law Center for their collaboration in the creation of this framework. The Model Weed Free Products Legal Framework will be available on the NAISMA website following its official release this week.

About the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA)

The North American Invasive Species Management Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting invasive species prevention and management across North America through education, partnerships, policy development, and professional training. NAISMA works with federal, state, provincial, tribal, and local partners to advance collaborative solutions that protect ecosystems, agriculture, and communities from the impacts of invasive species.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, North American Invasive Species Management Assoc, 1 7703243842, [email protected], North American Invasive Species Management Assoc

SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Assoc