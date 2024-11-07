NAISMA's 5th Annual BioControl Summit to Highlight Aquatic Weed Biocontrol Advances and Innovations

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is excited to announce its 5th Annual BioControl Summit, scheduled to take place virtually on December 5, 2024, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm CST.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is excited to announce its 5th Annual BioControl Summit, scheduled to take place virtually on December 5, 2024, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm CST. This year's theme, Aquatic Weed Biocontrol – Project Progress and Innovative Tools, will bring together biocontrol practitioners, researchers, and educators from across North America to explore the role of biological control in managing invasive aquatic plant species.

Organized by NAISMA's Classical Biocontrol Committee, the summit will feature leading experts in aquatic weed management who will present the latest findings, emerging biocontrol tools, and practical innovations for effective integrated weed management. Keynote speaker Al Cofrancesco of the US Army Corps of Engineers will kick off the summit with a retrospective on 60 years of aquatic weed biocontrol research, charting the evolution and future of biocontrol strategies.

Summit Agenda Highlights

11:00 - 11:30 AM - Sixty Years of Aquatic Weed Biological Control with Dr. Al Cofrancesco from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Floating Aquatic Species

11:30 - 12:15 PM - Floating Aquatic Species with Julie Coetzee (South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity), Melissa Smith (USDA-ARS), and Rodrigo Diaz (Louisiana State University).

Rooted Aquatic Species

12:25 - 1:10 PM - Rooted Aquatic Species with Rob Bourchier (Agriculture and AgriFood Canada), Jennifer Andreas (Washington State University), and Paul Pratt (USDA-ARS).

Post-Release Monitoring

1:20 - 2:20 PM - Post-Release Monitoring with Rebecca Donaldson (Missoula County), Christiana Ade (NASA JPL), and Usman Mohammed (University of Florida).

New Biocontrol Targets

2:20 - 2:50 PM - New Biocontrol Targets with Philip Weyl (CABI), Nathan Harms (USACE), Wade Simmons (Cornell University), and Dr. Flaminia Mariani (Louisiana State University).

2:50 - 3:00 PM - Q&A and Closing Remarks

Attendees will have opportunities to engage with presenters during live Q&A sessions, offering direct access to some of the foremost voices in invasive species management. This year's

BioControl Summit is a must-attend event for professionals committed to advancing biological control solutions in North America.

Registration Information

Registration for the BioControl Summit is now open. NAISMA members receive discounted rates for this and other professional development events. To register or learn more about the summit, visit NAISMA's website.

About NAISMA

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is dedicated to advancing biocontrol solutions and developing resources to manage invasive species across North America. Through collaborative partnerships, education, and advocacy, NAISMA works to protect the region's biodiversity and preserve native habitats.

