NALTO® Announces National Locum Tenens Week 2025: Celebrating the Essential Role of Temporary Healthcare Providers Who Make a Lasting Impact

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is proud to announce the Ninth Annual National Locum Tenens Week, the premier locum tenens event taking place this year from August 11-15, 2025.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. , July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is proud to announce the Ninth Annual National Locum Tenens Week, the premier locum tenens event taking place this year from August 11-15, 2025.

This year, NALTO debuts its permanent theme for National Locum Tenens Week. "Temporary Providers, Permanent Impact" highlights the essential contributions of locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) who deliver quality care each day in every corner of America.

An updated marketing toolkit is now available to NALTO agency, affiliate, and vendor members at locumtenensweek.org, an invaluable resource that launched in 2024.

With the locum tenens staffing business model under threat in Congress and various statehouses, NALTO hopes to turn this special occasion into a call to action. While HR 1160, the Healthcare Provider Shortage Minimization Act, wasn't included in the federal government's recent budget reconciliation bill, the work to permanently codify locum tenens providers as 1099 independent contractors has just begun.

"NALTO leadership continues working hand in hand with our federal lobbying partners to protect the locum tenens model, which is profoundly important to patient care," said Jarin Dana, NALTO® President and Chief Financial Officer at Fusion Healthcare Staffing. "When new legislative opportunities present themselves later this year, we will push hard to include the industry's priorities in subsequent bills."

Several key statistics paint a vivid picture of the importance of locum tenens.

More than 52,000 physicians and APPs serve in locum tenens roles annually, and 82% of healthcare facilities rely on locums for help during care gaps. These providers often step in where staffing gaps threaten patient access, especially in rural and underserved communities. With a projected shortage of 86,000 physicians by 2036, locum tenens professionals are helping mitigate healthcare delays, reduce provider burnout, and ensure the continuity of quality care.

"Our member firms are dedicated to facilitating the placement of these talented providers, ensuring they are where they are needed most," Dana continued. "We join in celebrating their hard work and commitment during this special week."

As the only professional association for temporary physician staffing firms, NALTO® continues to advocate for government policies and ethical best practices that support healthcare access across communities.

"As we mark National Locum Tenens Week, we recognize the critical role of locum tenens providers in ensuring healthcare access, especially in rural and underserved communities," said NALTO® President-elect Liz Hale, Chief Executive Officer at MPLT Healthcare.

"Their impeccable dedication to patient care is instrumental in addressing healthcare disparities and improving outcomes. We express our deepest gratitude for their willingness to serve in temporary roles."

Access the Marketing Toolkit

Each year, NALTO® provides a marketing toolkit filled with resources to help staffing firm members show their support for the healthcare providers they place in locum tenens assignments. The 2025 National Locum Tenens Week Marketing Toolkit includes the following assets:

Brand suite (official logo, colors, and typography)

Social media assets (post images, profile frames, and banners)

Messaging tools (talking points, press releases, and email templates)

Promotional ideas to engage partners and providers

Download the 2025 National Locum Tenens Week Marketing Toolkit at locumtenensweek.org, and follow NALTO® on LinkedIn and Facebook to keep updated with news about this year's event.

About National Locum Tenens Week

National Locum Tenens Week is observed annually during the second full week of August. Organized by NALTO®, this week serves as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers and the vital role played by staffing agencies in the American healthcare industry.

About NALTO®

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and maintaining the highest industry standards.

Media Contact

Dawn McKnight

Executive Director

National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®)

(407) 774-7880

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dawn McKnight, NALTO, 1 8134101722, [email protected], https://www.nalto.org/

SOURCE NALTO