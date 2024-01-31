NAM Info Inc unveils Telecom services startup: NAM InfoCom

eNCALL, eNCOM, and eNWEB, represent the culmination of extensive research and development aimed at addressing the diverse communication needs of modern enterprises. We firmly believe that secure, efficient, and customized communication is the cornerstone of success in today's competitive landscape. Post this

Using WebRTC guarantees quality of service (operator values), and can significantly reduce implementation, operation, and maintenance costs for enterprises. Moreover, it is not necessary to maintain high-cost toll-free numbers. WebRTC can be used to deliver video and audio calls to a range of web browsers on any device without the need to download and install any clients. Moreover, WebRTC supports contextual communications that allow the end users to stay on the website, navigating and making calls or sending messages, without the need to use a separate device or to leave the page they are looking at.

All communications using WebRTC are fully encrypted between peers. Unlike legacy PSTN systems, with WebRTC technology, encryption is still a major contributor to end-to-end security for consumers and enterprises.

eNCALL - Revolutionizing Contact Centers: eNCALL is a comprehensive platform designed to revolutionize contact centers of all sizes. Boasting an open architecture, IP-centric IVR, ACD, and a wide array of applications, eNCALL provides enterprises with robust GUI tools for call flows, campaign management, agent screen setting, and reporting. This innovative solution enables contact centers to engage customers through voice, video, SMS, email, web chat, and fax, ensuring seamless multichannel interactions. Transaction confirmations, secure payment processing, VIP customer care, support for digital, analog, and IP trunks, SIP compatibility for worldwide coverage, and web widgets and website plug-ins for improved customer involvement are just a few of the significant benefits.

eNCOM - Securing Mobile Business Communication: eNCOM offers a reliable solution for secure mobile corporate communication in a time when landlines and email are not as important as mobile communication. Mobile security is critical given the rise of smartphones, VoIP services, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) guidelines. eNCOM offers IMSI authentication and domain authentication to establish secure connections. All data is encrypted using AES 128/256 algorithms, with additional security features such as message hiding, audit logs, and selective recording management. eNCOM, compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile, provides audio and video calls, conferencing, messaging, and more.

eNWEB -Browser-Enabled Secured Communication: eNWEB addresses the evolving challenges of secure communication in today's age of information by providing end-to-end encrypted communication in response to the growing significance of data protection. It enables voice, video, messaging, and conferencing, supports private cloud or on-premises data storage, and connects with workplace apps with ease. Whether it is banking sector, an enterprise, a corporation, or government organization, eNWEB provides tailored solutions with customized distinctive features including application customization, security policy implementation, multitenant support, and browser accessibility.

"As we embark on this exciting journey with NAM InfoCom, we remain committed to our vision of delivering innovative technology solutions that empower businesses in the digital age. Our three flagship products, eNCALL, eNCOM, and eNWEB, represent the culmination of extensive research and development aimed at addressing the diverse communication needs of modern enterprises. We firmly believe that secure, efficient, and customized communication is the cornerstone of success in today's competitive landscape." - Vinay Mahajan, President & CEO of NAM Info Inc.

About NAM InfoCom: NAM InfoCom is a Telecom services startup in the ever-changing communication landscape that is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses. The offerings epitomize security, efficiency, and customization, reflecting the core values of NAM Info Inc. Discover the future of communication with NAM InfoCom – secure, efficient, and customized to for your unique needs.

About NAM Info Inc: NAM Info Inc is a distinguished technology-driven company renowned for its dedication to innovation and excellence. With a diverse portfolio of services, NAM Info Inc consistently delivers technology solutions that drive business growth and transformation.

