Named 'Great Place to Work,' Moon Rabbit Reports Record Growth, New Clients, Industry Accolades

Secured notable client engagements with BridgeBio (digital assignments across multiple brands), Chimerix (media and digital AOR), and Mayne Pharma (media AOR for its entire women's health portfolio in addition to AOR for its menopause products).

Joined the 4As (American Association of Advertising Agencies).

Proudly joined the Clean Creatives sustainability movement and signed its Pledge

Certified as a Veeva Content Partner, giving Moon Rabbit insider access to tools, training, and updates that help to build smarter, faster content for clients.

Proudly named as a Google Certified Partner for Search with 30% of the agency Google certified – and 100% of campaigns outperforming benchmark.

Hired 28 people this year across every department.

Based on initial success, it implemented its bespoke, proprietary visual SMS solution across multiple brands of a leading global pharmaceutical company.

Was named to MM+M's 2025 Agency 100 ranking of medical marketing agencies.

Won three 2025 Telly Awards, including both a Gold in Art Direction and Gold in Fitness, Health & Wellness for its "Rethink Rehab" campaign for the Centre for Neuro Skills, and a Bronze in Advocacy & Causes for its "Bring Love Home" Activation for Best Friends Animal Society.

Named a finalist nominee for two 2025 MM+M Awards: Best Media Plan and Best Launch for its work on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' XDEMVY. Winners will be announced on October 9th .

. Managing partners John Tenaglia and James Tinker were named 2025 ELITE winners in the Transformational Leaders category by leading industry trade PM360 Magazine.

"We've built an incredible team that believes in what we're doing and that leverages the power of intimacy to create culturally relevant work that isn't just impactful but that resonates deeply with our target audiences," noted Tenaglia. "As we grow both the creative and media sides of the business, we're investing heavily in making Moon Rabbit a destination for the best talent in our industry."

Moon Rabbit's clients include AbbVie, Astellas, BridgeBio, Center for Neuroskills, Glaukos, Indivior, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Mayne Pharmaceuticals, Nutcracker Therapeutics, Roche, RxSight, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. The agency and its team have been recognized with many industry accolades, including MM+M's Agency 100 ranking of North America's top healthcare marketing firms, Med Ad News' Manny Heart Award and Best Philanthropic Campaign for its pro bono work, Fierce Pharma Marketing New Brand Launch Award for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' XDEMVY, two Silver and two Bronze 2024 Saniss Awards, Gold, Silver and Bronze 2024 Telly Awards. Moon Rabbit was also a three-time finalist in the 2024 New York Festival Advertising Awards, shortlisted in the 2024 One Show Awards, and a finalist in the 2024 Campaign Media Awards. It has also received multiple nominations for Manny Agency of the Year.

