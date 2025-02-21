NameHero® Expands Global Footprint with New Data Center in London, United Kingdom

"NameHero already has a tremendous international presence, and launching in London is just one of many locations to come as we continue to expand our infrastructure worldwide." – Ryan Gray, Founder and CEO of NameHero® Post this

The London data center is now live for NameHero's Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and Reseller Hosting products. CloudShield—NameHero's premium VPS hosting solution—is set to launch in the coming weeks, bringing enterprise-grade security and performance to the European market.

Expanding Global Infrastructure

With over 50,000 customers worldwide, NameHero continues its rapid global expansion to meet the growing demand for high-performance hosting solutions. The new London data center ensures lower latency, improved website loading speeds, and enhanced redundancy for European businesses and individuals looking for cutting-edge hosting solutions.

"We are committed to providing world-class hosting solutions, and our European customers will now experience even better performance," Gray added. "This is just the beginning of our international data center expansion, ensuring that our customers get the fastest, most secure hosting experience wherever they are."

About NameHero®

NameHero is a three-time Inc5000 company based in Kansas City, Missouri, proudly serving over 50,000 customers worldwide. With a stellar 4.9 TrustPilot rating across 3,351+ reviews, NameHero is consistently ranked as a top provider in web hosting, WordPress hosting, and reseller hosting solutions. Known for its innovative approach and unparalleled customer support, NameHero operates a wholly owned data center in Lenexa, Kansas, and continues its expansion with new locations worldwide. Learn more at https://www.namehero.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, NameHero LLC, 1 855-984-6263, [email protected], NameHero LLC

SOURCE NameHero LLC