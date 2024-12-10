NameHero® Launches HeroBuilder: A Revolutionary AI-Powered WordPress Website Builder

"Now, anyone, from any background, regardless of age or experience, can create the website they've always dreamed of in minutes. It's a game-changer." Post this

HeroBuilder leverages WordPress, the world's most popular content management system, powering over 44% of the entire internet (more than 810 million websites). By integrating AI technology with WordPress, HeroBuilder offers users a seamless experience and unparalleled flexibility. Users can choose from over 70,000 third-party plugins to add specific functionality, such as eCommerce capabilities, appointment scheduling, and online restaurant ordering—all with just a few clicks.

"This is one of the most significant milestones in NameHero's history," Gray added. "We've seen firsthand how the cost and complexity of website creation hold people back. With HeroBuilder, those barriers are gone. Users no longer need to hire a developer or worry about making edits—they can create a fully functional, unique-content website in minutes, all on their own."

HeroBuilder is available now for free, with no credit card required. Users can instantly start designing and building their dream websites at https://www.namehero.com/website-builder.

About NameHero®

NameHero® is a three-time Inc5000 company based in Kansas City, Missouri, proudly serving over 50,000 customers worldwide. With a stellar 4.9 TrustPilot rating across 2,952 reviews, NameHero® is consistently ranked as a top provider in web hosting and many other categories. Known for its innovative hosting solutions and unparalleled customer support, NameHero® operates a wholly owned data center in Lenexa, Kansas, and is preparing for its European expansion in early 2025. Learn more at https://www.namehero.com.

