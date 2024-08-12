NAMI Chicago Addresses Growing Mental Health Crisis with Expanded Leadership Team

Organization adds key roles to enhance impact in Chicago and beyond
CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the growing demand for mental health services, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago has expanded its Leadership Teams with seven new hires. This strategic move comes in the midst of a growing mental health crisis, with suicide rates increasing across the country and over 9,000 people reaching out to NAMI Chicago's crisis hotline in the past year. The hires will support the organization's offerings, programs, and advocacy efforts to address the mental health crisis.
NAMI Chicago welcomed Tamara Mahal as Chief Growth Officer and Chief of Staff, and Jasmine Watkins as Chief Program Officer to the Executive Leadership Team. Mahal, a renowned coalition builder with extensive experience in emergency management, previously spearheaded the City of Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine operations and stood up the City's Community Safety Coordination Center, implementing a community-led approach to address the root causes of community violence. She brings a data-driven, agile, and equity-focused approach to her role. As Chief Program Officer, Watkins will draw on her impressive track record in nonprofit and startup organizations and her work enhancing access to quality mental health care and creating culturally responsive resources. Her expertise will further expand NAMI Chicago's comprehensive programming.
Additionally, NAMI Chicago brought on five new members to the Leadership Team:
- Lily Rocha, Associate Vice President of Policy
- Teri McKean, Director of Crisis and Support Operations
- London Woolman, Director of Finance
- Colleen Murphy, Director of Workplace Wellness
- Courtney Brunson, Director of Community-Based Services
"We're thrilled to welcome these champions for mental health equity to the NAMI Chicago family," said Alexa James, Chief Executive Officer, NAMI Chicago. "Their dedication and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to expand access to mental health services and support across our community. Our goal is to build a society where everyone can receive the right resources they need to thrive and recover. These new team members will be key in advocating for the necessary changes and resources to make this vision a reality."
NAMI Chicago also plans to relocate to a larger, more centrally located office space later this year to better accommodate the rapidly evolving mental health needs of Chicago's communities. NAMI Chicago's continued growth is a testament to its commitment to promoting community wellness, breaking down barriers to mental health care, and providing support and expertise for families, professionals and individuals.
About NAMI Chicago
Since 1979, NAMI Chicago has fought for families and individuals impacted by mental health conditions through promoting community wellness, breaking down barriers to mental health care and providing support and expertise for families, professionals and individuals in Chicago and beyond. Guided by the experiences of those living with mental health conditions and rooted in equity, NAMI Chicago educates to fight stigma and discrimination, fiercely advocates for our community, and shares hope, connection and expertise with people on their mental health journey. To learn more, visit https://www.namichicago.org/.
