NAMI Chicago Addresses Growing Mental Health Crisis with Expanded Leadership Team

"We're thrilled to welcome these champions for mental health equity to the NAMI Chicago family," said Alexa James, Chief Executive Officer, NAMI Chicago. "Their dedication and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to expand access to mental health services and support across our community." Post this

Additionally, NAMI Chicago brought on five new members to the Leadership Team:

Lily Rocha , Associate Vice President of Policy

, Associate Vice President of Policy Teri McKean , Director of Crisis and Support Operations

, Director of Crisis and Support Operations London Woolman, Director of Finance

Colleen Murphy , Director of Workplace Wellness

, Director of Workplace Wellness Courtney Brunson , Director of Community-Based Services

"We're thrilled to welcome these champions for mental health equity to the NAMI Chicago family," said Alexa James, Chief Executive Officer, NAMI Chicago. "Their dedication and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to expand access to mental health services and support across our community. Our goal is to build a society where everyone can receive the right resources they need to thrive and recover. These new team members will be key in advocating for the necessary changes and resources to make this vision a reality."

NAMI Chicago also plans to relocate to a larger, more centrally located office space later this year to better accommodate the rapidly evolving mental health needs of Chicago's communities. NAMI Chicago's continued growth is a testament to its commitment to promoting community wellness, breaking down barriers to mental health care, and providing support and expertise for families, professionals and individuals.

About NAMI Chicago

Since 1979, NAMI Chicago has fought for families and individuals impacted by mental health conditions through promoting community wellness, breaking down barriers to mental health care and providing support and expertise for families, professionals and individuals in Chicago and beyond. Guided by the experiences of those living with mental health conditions and rooted in equity, NAMI Chicago educates to fight stigma and discrimination, fiercely advocates for our community, and shares hope, connection and expertise with people on their mental health journey. To learn more, visit https://www.namichicago.org/.

Media Contact

Caroline Brooks, C-Strategies, 1 9012167657, [email protected], C-Strategies

SOURCE NAMI Chicago