Nami Earns MICHELIN Guide Distinction in 2025 Florida Guide, Marking Culinary Milestone for Lake Nona and Tavistock Restaurant Collection's Third MICHELIN Recognition

Nami's Culinary Director Freddy Money is one of the rare U.S.-based culinary leaders celebrated by the MICHELIN Guide across multiple states, recognized for both Atlas Restaurant in Atlanta and now Nami in Lake Nona in Orlando. Executive Chef Jason Beliveau brings Nami's vision to life nightly, shaping the restaurant's evolving culinary identity and offering a personal experience at Nami's Chef's Counter.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by MICHELIN," said Greg Walker, president of Tavistock Restaurant Collection. "Our vision was to craft an experience that tells a story with every bite. Chef Freddy, Chef Jason and the entire team have poured their hearts into that vision, blending bold flavors and artistry in a truly exceptional style. We're honored to see that commitment recognized in such a meaningful way."

MICHELIN inspectors praised Nami for "making a splash with its lofted ceilings and sexy vibe," highlighting its dual-concept approach that features a refined à la carte menu and an immersive Chef's Counter experience. Dishes like barbecue unagi over rice and "a whimsical riff" on a corndog with caviar and triple cream Brie were among the standouts. The inspectors noted the restaurant's balance of bold flavor, luxury and playfulness, cementing its place among Florida's most compelling dining experiences.

This latest honor, with MICHELIN's vivid praise for Nami's ambiance, innovation and artistry, not only validates the restaurant's excellence but also fuels the region's momentum, inspiring a new era of culinary creativity in Central Florida.

Inside its intimate, 67-seat dining room, Nami blends modern Japanese flavors with European technique and innovation. Guests are invited on a sensory journey through artfully crafted small plates and shareable dishes from signature items like Lobster Donuts with Matcha and Cucumber Salad with Crispy Chili, to refined fare such as Miso-orange Chilean Seabass and Mushroom Donabe with Ginger and Truffle.

For those seeking the pinnacle of Nami's culinary artistry, the exclusive 10-seat Chef's Counter, available Thursdays through Saturdays, offers a masterfully curated tasting menu, presented in four waves of storytelling. This immersive dining experience goes beyond Nami's standard menu, offering a rare opportunity to explore bold flavors and global inspirations, meticulously crafted by the chefs behind Nami's rise.

Nami joins an elite group of award-winning restaurants within the Tavistock hospitality portfolio, including MICHELIN-Starred Atlas and The Garden Room in Atlanta, MICHELIN-Recommended BACÁN in Lake Nona and Timpano in Hyde Park in Tampa. Also among the group are Pier Sixty-Six's signature waterfront experiences—Calusso, Pier Top, and Sotogrande in Fort Lauderdale—as well as Boston icons Abe & Louie's and Atlantic Fish Co., and other standout concepts across the country.

For reservations, visit namilakenona.com. Follow @namilakenona on Instagram for updates, events and exclusive offerings.

ABOUT NAMI

Nami is a contemporary Japanese restaurant located within the award-winning Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Offering an intimate, design-forward setting, Nami presents a bold take on Japanese cuisine through a globally inspired menu of refined small plates, signature dishes and an immersive Chef's Counter experience. Guided by Tavistock's Culinary Director Freddy Money and Nami Executive Chef Jason Beliveau, Nami blends precision, artistry and innovation to create a dining experience unlike any other in Central Florida. Debuting in 2023, Nami is part of the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, an esteemed group of culinary destinations across the United States, including the MICHELIN-Starred Atlas and The Garden Room in Atlanta, MICHELIN-Recommended Timpano Hyde Park in Tampa, Florida, and acclaimed concepts in Boston and beyond. With its MICHELIN-recommendation distinction, Nami continues to help shape Lake Nona's emergence as a national culinary destination. For reservations, visit http://www.namilakenona.com. Stay connected and follow Nami on Instagram at @namilakenona for the latest updates, events, and exclusive offerings.

ABOUT TAVISTOCK RESTAURANT COLLECTION

Tavistock Restaurant Collection is an Orlando-based, privately held company operating iconic and unique dining concepts across the United States. Since its founding, Tavistock Restaurant Collection has been recognized for its creativity and dedication to excellence in food, drink, service and atmosphere with each and every dining experience. The collection includes MICHELIN-Starred Atlas and The Garden Room in Atlanta; MICHELIN-Recommended Nami in Lake Nona, Orlando and Timpano in Hyde Park in Tampa, Florida; and beloved destinations like Abe & Louie's and Atlantic Fish Co. in Boston. Tavistock Restaurant Collection strives to consistently create innovative hospitality experiences that enrich the lives of its guests, its teams and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit tavistockrestaurantcollection.com.

ABOUT LAKE NONA

Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment, accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem, is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine. Lake Nona also anchors Tavistock's expanding portfolio, including Sunbridge, a 27,000-acre, nature-forward community in Central Florida, and Pier Sixty-Six, an iconic waterfront destination in Fort Lauderdale. Debuting at Pier Sixty-Six are three signature restaurants—Calusso, Sotogrande, and Pier Top—set to elevate the city's culinary scene. For more information, visit http://www.lakenona.com and TavistockDevelopmentCompany.com.

