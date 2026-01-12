NAMU Launches Athlete Engineered Recovery Slide Built for Active Recovery

"After 30 years in sports and 12 years in the NFL, my entire body has taken a toll. I wanted to work with likeminded athletes that were creating something truly functional, something that works and helps me recover properly." Lonie Paxton, 12-year NFL Veteran, 3x Super Bowl Champion Post this

"Most slides are built for comfort. We built our performance slides with the idea of recovery and comfort in mind," said Kevin Massar, President and Head of Product at NAMU.

"As athletes, we saw the same problem over-and-over. After a game or session, people step into soft, cushioned slides that shut the foot down. But post-performance is when your feet need to wake back up. Recovery should be active, not passive."

Partner and 3x Super Bowl Champ Lonie Paxton stated, "After 30 years in sports and 12 years in the NFL, my entire body has taken a toll and nothing more than its foundation, my feet. I wanted to work with likeminded athletes that were creating something truly functional, something that works and helps me recover properly"

Introducing the NAMU SL01 Active Recovery Slide

Purpose built to reawaken the foot after athletic performance, the SL01 is engineered around sensory reactivation and natural biomechanics. Rather than masking fatigue with softness, the slide stimulates foot function, decompresses high stress zones, and restores foundational movement patterns.

Engineered for Active Recovery

The SL01 integrates three core biomechanical principles every athlete needs:

Zero Drop Platform – maintains natural Achilles length and encourages full range mobility after hours of elevated or restrictive footwear

Wide Toe Box – gives the forefoot immediate room to breathe, splay, and release tension after intense compression from cleats, court shoes, or trainers

SEED™ Textured Footbed – multi density sensory zones reactivate proprioceptors through gentle stimulation, similar to the benefits of a lacrosse ball

"It's recovery you can feel instantly," Massar added. "It reconnects athletes to their foundation."

Rooted in Sustainability

Every SL01 Recovery Slide is constructed from Soleic®, a high performance, plant based, 100 percent biodegradable TPU developed by Algenesis Labs. This sustainable foundation aligns with NAMU's long term commitment to responsible material innovation and environmentally conscious manufacturing. Packaging is produced from recycled materials, and NAMU proudly supports 1% for the Planet.

Product Availability

The NAMU SL01 Active Recovery Slide is available in four athlete driven colorways: Space Black, Concrete Grey, Rio Red, and Ocean Blue. Available exclusively at the NAMU Recovery website, the brand also supports team orders and custom color programs for collegiate, club, and professional organizations.

For more information, visit www.namurecovery.com or email [email protected].

About NAMU

NAMU (www.namurecovery.com) is an athlete founded active recovery brand built around biomechanics, movement science, and sustainable innovation. Inspired by the Korean word "Namu," meaning tree, a symbol of grounding and renewal, NAMU creates products that support athletes as they transition from peak performance back to natural movement. Its debut product, the SL01 Active Recovery Slide, utilizes a proprietary SEED® footbed designed to reawaken sensory function and restore foundational foot health.

