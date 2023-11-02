Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao Partners with Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) to Empower the Flushing Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, a culinary landmark in Flushing, New York, is thrilled to announce a meaningful collaboration with Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE). The partnership aims to strengthen community bonds and elevate local residents through education and nourishment.

Founded in 2006 in Flushing, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao has become a cornerstone of the community, earning Michelin recommendations for nine consecutive years since 2007 and accolades from Forbes, Timeout, and Eater. Known for its authentic Jiangsu & Zhejiang cuisine, particularly its "xiao long bao," or soup dumplings, the restaurant serves as a hub where culture, tradition, and community converge.

"Our restaurant is not just a place to grab a meal; it's a place where culture, tradition, and community come together," said Tiger Meng, a representative from Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. "We're honored to work with AAFE on initiatives that empower the very community that has embraced us since our humble beginnings as a mom-and-pop store in Flushing."

Starting on November 28, 2023, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao will support AAFE's 8-week Digital Literacy Program, primarily aimed at adult learners who are also parents. These evening classes will be held at AAFE's Flushing office, located just a few blocks from the restaurant. By offering meals to both the program participants and their children, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao aims to eliminate the meal preparation and childcare obstacles that often prevent these families from accessing educational opportunities.

This collaboration is a natural extension of both organizations' commitment to community empowerment and education. As Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao prepares to expand its footprint to additional locations, its core focus on community engagement remains steadfast.

For more information about the partnership or to learn more about Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, please visit https://nanxiangxiaolongbao.com/ or follow their Instagram @nanxiangsoupdumpling.

About Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

