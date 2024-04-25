Nana Joes Granola, Beloved by Whole Foods CEO, Launches Good Foods Awards Finalist EPIC Chocolate Blend Nationwide

Decadent blend of quinoa crispies and coconut sugar-sweetened chocolate is handmade in San Francisco, gluten-free, vegan and delicious

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nana Joes Granola (NJG), the San Francisco-based producer of handmade, gluten-free, and vegan granola launches its EPIC Chocolate Blend nationwide for granola aficionados everywhere in the U.S. to enjoy. A finalist for the 2024 Good Food Awards, this mix of coconut sugar-sweetened chocolate chips, a dash of coffee, and quinoa crispies is the newest addition to their line of attention-grabbing granola.

"We are excited to bring this blend out of bulk to bags for the first time," said Founder, Michelle Pusateri. "We love the crunchiness of the quinoa crispies mixed with the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips, finished with the right amount of coffee richness. It's the perfect wake-up party to get you through a long meeting, an EPIC workout, or a stroll through the park. The EPIC Blend is super delicious on top of your choice of ice cream or eaten by the fistful out of the bag."

The EPIC blend is already causing waves in the food world as a 2024 Good Food Awards Finalist, an honor Nana Joes Granola also received in 2022. In 2020, they took home the prize for the Cranberry, Almond Butter and Pecan Granola blend in the Organic Paleo Sunrise Series. The Good Food Awards honors innovators in food and beverage who exhibit social and environmental responsibility while prioritizing craftsmanship and flavor. The judging panel is composed of nearly 300 industry leaders - technical experts, grocers, chefs, food writers, and more to achieve a balance of professional and consumer palates. Judges participate in a blind tasting where the selected products are vetted to ensure category-specific sustainability standards.

Pusateri, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and a veteran of the San Francisco food scene, knows a thing or two about delicious treats. Before founding Nana Joes Granola in 2010, she was a pastry chef at renowned San Francisco restaurants, including working under Amy Brown at Nopa, Nopalito, and Magnolia Brewery. As a female founder and native San Franciscan, she was driven to create change starting with producing her products within city limits, which is increasingly rare given soaring costs. She was also dedicated to paying her team a living wage and using her platform to speak out about her sobriety and help others in the service industry struggling with addiction.

Nana Joes Granola EPIC Chocolate Blend is now available online nationwide with free shipping available for orders exceeding $50. Visit https://nanajoes.com/ for more information.

About Nana Joes Granola

Nana Joes Granola is certified gluten-free and vegan, handmade granola produced in San Francisco. Free of preservatives and refined sugars, Nana Joes is crafted to be delicious and nutritious and intentionally as friendly as possible to all sorts of lifestyles. With products ranging from granola blends, bars, and breakfast brownies, Nana Joes creates wholesome goodness that will leave you full and sustain you all morning long. Learn more at nanajoes.com.

