nana's green tea Brings Authentic Japanese Matcha to Idaho's Fast-Growing Treasure Valley

Tokyo-founded café brand nana's green tea will open its first Idaho location in Meridian, offering premium matcha, handcrafted drinks, and Japanese café favorites.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for blending traditional Japanese tea culture with a modern café experience, Tokyo-founded nana's green tea is set to open its first Idaho location in Meridian. Opening at Meridian (3075 E. Ustick Road Suite 120, Meridian, ID 83646), the new café will bring premium matcha sourced from Japan, traditional Japanese desserts, and the spirit of omotenashi—Japan's philosophy of wholehearted hospitality—to Idaho. The official opening date will be announced on nana's green tea's U.S. Instagram account (@nanasgreentea_usa).

The arrival reflects the changing character of Idaho's Treasure Valley, where rapid population growth and an increasingly diverse community have fueled demand for new culinary experiences. As more Americans discover matcha and embrace wellness-focused lifestyles, the region has emerged as a natural home for an authentic Japanese café, where opportunities to experience traditional Japanese café culture have remained limited.

For many local residents, the Meridian café will offer more than a place to enjoy matcha. Guests will find handcrafted beverages, signature Japanese parfaits, and traditional café desserts served in a warm, nature-inspired setting that captures the welcoming atmosphere of cafés in Japan. Rooted in the principles of omotenashi, the experience is designed to introduce visitors to the craftsmanship, hospitality, and everyday café culture that define Japan.

Behind the café is nana's green tea, a Tokyo-founded Japanese café brand that has specialized in authentic matcha for nearly 25 years. By working directly with tea producers across Japan—including longtime partner Yamamasa Koyamaen, a Kyoto tea producer with more than 160 years of expertise in Uji tea—the brand remains committed to preserving Japanese tea traditions while making premium matcha accessible to a wider audience.

The Meridian location follows recent U.S. openings in Pasadena, California, and Boston, Massachusetts, marking the brand's first café in Idaho. Through expansion into a new state, the opening introduces authentic Japanese café culture to a region where curiosity for global cuisine continues to grow.

About nana's green tea

nana's green tea is a matcha café brand founded in Tokyo in 2001. Centered on matcha and green tea, the brand reinterprets Japanese food culture for modern lifestyles, offering drinks, desserts, and meals made with carefully selected ingredients from Japan. With locations across Japan and internationally, the brand continues to expand its mission to share Japanese food culture and hospitality with the world.

For more information, visit https://nanasgreenteausa.com/

Official Instagram : @nanasgreentea_usa

Media Contact

Ukyo Yoshitake, nana's green tea, 1 3105968045, [email protected], https://nanasgreenteausa.com/

SOURCE nana's green tea