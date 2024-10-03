Nancy Fardin and Jane Austen announce the release of 'Honoring Our Journeys'

Join the authors as they explore the beauty and challenges of life, sharing lessons of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of meaningful contributions to the world

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Honoring Our Journeys" (published by Xlibris) is a poignant memoir written by two women who have lived life on their own terms, defying societal expectations and forging their own paths to fulfillment.

Nancy Fardin and Jane Austen, former college friends who lost touch but reconnected years later through the internet, have crafted a unique collection of email letters that recount their contrasting journeys across the decades. In this book, readers follow the authors' journey as they share their stories of adventure, heartbreak, and determination while navigating the peaks and troughs of life. From the Australian Outback to Aboriginal communities, from personal struggles to moments of insight, their stories are a reminder that life is full of surprises and opportunities.

"Telling stories has long been the traditional way of relaying meaning, of connecting us to our human family's past and our planet's future," the authors write. "Our stories offer fantastic roller-coaster rides, and we invite you to hop on and ride with us from the beginning. Our hope is that, when you get off, you'll be inspired to write the stories of your own journeys through life for the benefit of future generations."

"Honoring Our Journeys" is a testament to the power of friendship, resilience, and the human spirit. The book is available now at Xlibris, major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/549736-honoring-our-journeys.

About the Authors

Undauntable Nancy Fardin is a mother of three and grandmother of five whose admirable career includes teaching in American and Australian schools and in Australian Aboriginal communities and persistent involvement in environmental advocacy and action groups. Her home base near Lake Clifton, Western Australia, makes manifest her central focus of living as an amazed, appreciative, and integral part of our living planet.

Unsinkable Jane Austen is a grateful and proud mother and grandmother, as well as a lifelong student. A graduate of three universities, her 31-year-old dream of writing a curriculum that fulfills the objectives of school counseling and environmental education simultaneously continues to beckon her onward. Her continuing education is currently focused on horses and horsemanship.

