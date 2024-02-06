Nanjing Lights Up In Celebration of the 'Year of the Dragon'

Nanjing welcomes Chinese New Year with the Qinhuai Lantern Festival, seasonal delights, traditional handicrafts, and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanjing, one of China's great ancient capitals and a city steeped in rich cultural history, is gearing up to celebrate the much-anticipated Chinese New Year, heralding the arrival of the Year of the Dragon on February 10. One of the highlights of this year's celebration is the commemoration of this notable zodiac sign, which in Chinese culture, is considered to be the most auspicious – symbolizing power, strength, and good fortune. The enchanting Qinhuai Lantern Festival will take center stage during Nanjing's Chinese New Year celebrations.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors to Nanjing this year to celebrate this prosperous occasion, particularly at the Qinhuai Lantern Festival," said Summer Li from the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism. "The festival not only showcases the artistic brilliance of our community but also serves as a symbol of unity and good fortunate for the year ahead."

Qinhuai Lantern Festival

During the annual Qinhuai Lantern Festival, at Nanjing's famous Confucius Temple, is renowned for transforming the ancient streets of Nanjing into a vibrant sea of lights. The festival's origins date back to the Ming Dynasty, and it has since become a cherished tradition, drawing people from far and wide to partake in the celebrations. Today, the Qinhuai Lantern Festival is China's largest and most popular lantern festival and has been recognized by the government as Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2006.

The festival's visitors can expect to be enchanted by a dazzling array of lantern displays, each intricately crafted to depict scenes from Chinese folklore, history, and mythology. The locals of Nanjing have a saying: "If you don't see the New Year lanterns at Confucius Temple, you have not celebrated the new year; if you go to Confucius Temple but don't buy a lantern, you haven't celebrated the new year properly." The lanterns, comprised of all shapes and sizes and adorned with vibrant colors, cast a magical glow upon the city, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that is both enchanting and awe inspiring. Visitors looking to purchase their own commemorative lanterns enjoy Daqiao Lantern Market on Nanjing's Xi'nanli Block, historically one of the city's top places to secure lanterns during the Ming and Qing Dynasty.

In addition to captivating lantern displays, attendees can indulge in a variety of traditional Chinese performances, including dragon and lion dances, cultural shows, and delectable local cuisine.

Savoring Nanjing's New Year Cuisine

The eve of Chinese New Year is marked by a festive feast for many families, featuring an array of chilled vegetarian delights like longevity noodles, spring rolls, and Buddha's delight – a dish containing seasonal vegetables such as shiitake mushrooms, dried lily buds, and bean curds. Each dish carries symbolic significance, ushering in good luck and fortunate for the upcoming year. As the holiday concludes, indulge in delightful local treats like tangyuan – circular glutinous rice flour dumplings filled with sweet black sesame or peanut pastes – available for purchase and enjoyment across the city.

Nanjing-Style Paper Cuttings

As the city welcomes the Year of the Dragon, the art of paper cutting takes center stage, showcasing intricate designs and symbolic motifs that bring good fortune and joy. Recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2009, Nanjing's skilled artisans meticulously craft these paper cuttings, infusing each piece with traditional meaning and cultural significance. These exquisite creations, adorned with symbols of prosperity and happiness, not only decorate homes and public spaces but also serve as a testament to the city's rich heritage. The delicate beauty of Nanjing's paper cuttings adds an extra layer of charm to the Chinese New Year celebrations, creating an atmosphere filled with artistic flair and positive energy.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible from major North American cities via the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), which is located a 90-minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities. For more information on Nanjing, visit www.gotonanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

