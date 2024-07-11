Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Welcomes North American Travel Professionals

"We were delighted to host this group of U.S. travel professionals and showcase the rich cultural heritage and vibrant attractions of Nanjing." Post this

With consumer trends showing continued interest in off-the-beaten path destinations, trip participants felt Nanjing held considerable promise in the North American market. "The history and culture were at the forefront, and each of the culinary experiences was fantastic. I believe that the Nanjing experience is well-aligned with the expectations of a North American traveler," said Debra Brown, CEO and owner of Smartbird World Travel in Atlanta. She also shared insight on her recommendation that travelers book through a trusted travel professional. "Having a tour guide was an indispensable aspect of our trip. It would be impossible to understand the significance of Nanjing's history, culture, art and food without the experienced guide providing the relevance from a holistic perspective," said Brown.

Summer Li, Director of Foreign Exchange and Cooperation Division for the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism stated: "We were delighted to host this group of U.S. travel professionals and showcase the rich cultural heritage and vibrant attractions of Nanjing. As more North American travelers plan their bucket list trips to China, we encourage them to consider our city – one of China's four great ancient capitals."

For a look at where the participants visited during their trip to Nanjing, follow the destination's official account here.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible from major North American cities via the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), which is located a 90-minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities. For more information on Nanjing, visit www.gotonanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

Media Contact

Kathleen Leslie, Nanjing Tourism, 1 949-999-9428, [email protected], https://gotonanjing.com/

SOURCE Nanjing Tourism