nano3Dprint Unveils Cutting-Edge Conductive Silver Ink Products in Collaboration with Creative Materials

nano3Dprint, a prominent additive manufacturing and printed electronics solutions provider, has unveiled its groundbreaking Conductive Silver Ink Products in collaboration with Creative Materials. These innovative inks are designed for use in nano3Dprint's A2200, B3300, and MatDep Pro 3D printers, aiming to revolutionize the direct-write printed electronics industry. Key features of nano3Dprint's Conductive Silver Ink include high conductivity, precision printing, and versatility. 3D printers developed by nano3Dprint are designed to print multi-material devices, printed electronics, and specialized applications. The printers combine FDM extrusion and a Materials Dispensing System for functional Inks and Pastes. This combined print technology is capable of printing electrical interconnects and other functional materials into the body of 3D printed parts.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nano3Dprint, a leading additive manufacturing and printed electronics solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Conductive Silver Ink Products for use in nano3Dprint's A2200, B3300 and MatDep Pro 3D printers. Developed in partnership with Creative Materials, these innovative inks are set to revolutionize the direct write printed electronics industry. nano3Dprint DW100-24 is a waterborne, low V.O.C., electrically conductive ink and coating, suitable for application by Direct Write 3D printing using nano3Dprint's line of multimaterial 3D printers. DW100-24 can air-dry at room temperature or be heat cured at 100°C - 175°C for maximum conductivity. This product features adhesion to Kapton, Mylar, glass, PLA, ABS and a variety of other surfaces. Unlike conventional conductive materials, this product is very resistant to flexing and creasing. Some applications for DW100-24 include, embedded 3D circuitry, medical electrodes, PCBs, polymer thick film circuitry, membrane switches and static elimination. DW100-24 is N-methyl Pyrrolidone free.