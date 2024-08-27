nano3Dprint Unveils Cutting-Edge Conductive Silver Ink Products in Collaboration with Creative Materials

nano3Dprint, a prominent additive manufacturing and printed electronics solutions provider, has unveiled its groundbreaking Conductive Silver Ink Products in collaboration with Creative Materials. These innovative inks are designed for use in nano3Dprint's A2200, B3300, and MatDep Pro 3D printers, aiming to revolutionize the direct-write printed electronics industry. Key features of nano3Dprint's Conductive Silver Ink include high conductivity, precision printing, and versatility. 3D printers developed by nano3Dprint are designed to print multi-material devices, printed electronics, and specialized applications. The printers combine FDM extrusion and a Materials Dispensing System for functional Inks and Pastes. This combined print technology is capable of printing electrical interconnects and other functional materials into the body of 3D printed parts.
BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nano3Dprint, a leading additive manufacturing and printed electronics solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Conductive Silver Ink Products for use in nano3Dprint's A2200, B3300 and MatDep Pro 3D printers. Developed in partnership with Creative Materials, these innovative inks are set to revolutionize the direct write printed electronics industry. nano3Dprint DW100-24 is a waterborne, low V.O.C., electrically conductive ink and coating, suitable for application by Direct Write 3D printing using nano3Dprint's line of multimaterial 3D printers. DW100-24 can air-dry at room temperature or be heat cured at 100°C - 175°C for maximum conductivity. This product features adhesion to Kapton, Mylar, glass, PLA, ABS and a variety of other surfaces. Unlike conventional conductive materials, this product is very resistant to flexing and creasing. Some applications for DW100-24 include, embedded 3D circuitry, medical electrodes, PCBs, polymer thick film circuitry, membrane switches and static elimination. DW100-24 is N-methyl Pyrrolidone free.
Key Features of nano3Dprint's Conductive Silver Ink Products:
- High Conductivity: The silver ink formulations boast exceptional electrical conductivity, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, from flexible circuits to sensors.
- Precision Printing: nano3Dprint technology ensures precise deposition, allowing engineers and designers to create intricate patterns with ease.
- Versatility: Whether you're working with rigid substrates or flexible materials, DW100-24 conductive silver ink adheres uniformly, enabling seamless integration into various electronic devices.
- Environmental Friendliness: nano3Dprint prioritizes sustainability by minimizing waste during production and ensuring that nano3Dprint's inks are environmentally friendly.
Applications:
- Printed Electronics: nano3Dprint's conductive silver inks enable the fabrication of printed circuit boards (PCBs), antennas, and touch sensors.
- Wearable Technology: Designers can now incorporate conductive traces directly onto flexible substrates and fabrics, revolutionizing wearable devices.
- Internet of Things (IoT): nano3Dprint inks facilitate the creation of smart sensors, RFID tags, and other IoT components.
- Medical Devices: nano3Dprint's silver inks are compatible with embedded electronics applications, making them ideal for next-generation Orthopedics and embedded sensor medical devices.
Availability:
nano3Dprint's conductive silver ink products are available for purchase immediately. For inquiries, please visit our website at www.nano3dprint.com or contact our sales team.
Media Contact
Carrollyn Roque, Carbon Design Innovations, Inc., 1 650-762-6677, [email protected], nano3Dprint.com
SOURCE nano3Dprint
