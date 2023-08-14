nano3Dprint's B3300 Dual-Dispensing Printer named key development in growth of 3D-printed wearables market

B3300 was recognized as a cutting-edge 3D printing solution revolutionizing the electronics industry

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nano3dprint, a next-generation additive manufacturing solutions provider, announced today that its B3300 Dual-Dispensing Printer (B3300) has been named a key development related to the growth of the 3D printed wearables market, according to research by SNS Insider, a market research and consulting agency. The agency recognized the B3300 as a "state-of-the-art printer designed to meet the growing demand for high-precision 3D-printed electronic components, making it an ideal choice for the electronics industry."

nano3dprint's B3300 is capable of printing wearables, sensors, batteries and other electronic components utilizing its side-by-side dual materials dispensing system. Able to print with functional pastes; conductive inks such as gold, silver, and copper; medical-grade silicone and more, the B3300 was recently upgraded with new precision dispensing tips that improve printing resolution and printer performance and offer expanded printer capabilities.

"The B3300 printer is the only affordable and commercially available 3D printer that we can use to print high viscosity inks via direct ink writing," says Javier AlvarI, research chemical engineer and owner of Wasatch Ionics LLC. "The printer is simple to use and allows us to print different electrochemically active materials for research and development prototypes."

Javier AlvarI is using the B3300 for advanced manufacturing of micro-batteries for wearable technology components. He credits the B3300's mechanically controlled pistons as a key advantage in its capabilities to help revolutionize the printing of electronics.

"We've seen an increased demand for 3D printed wearables across multiple industries, from healthcare and fitness to biotech," says nano3dprint CEO, Ramsey Stevens. "The B3300 allows companies and individuals to rapidly prototype specialized applications and quickly bring new products to market."

SNS Insider reports the 3D-printed wearables market is projected to grow 9.7% and reach a $8.30 billion USD valuation by 2030 due to increasing demand for customized and personal products. The academic field is predicted to have the largest revenue share of the global market as a result of increasing investments in research and development.

