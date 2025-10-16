Nanobiosym Global Summit 2.0 Convenes Nobel Laureates & Tech Visionaries to Ignite 5th Industrial Revolution

"By uniting brilliant minds—from physics and AI to medicine and the future of humanity—we aim to catalyze a Fifth Industrial Revolution where technology serves humanity. Our Summit is about harnessing these convergent forces to spark innovations that improve lives and align with human values." Post this

"This wasn't your typical science or tech conference—it was about creating quantum leaps at the nexus of traditional siloes," said Dr. Goel, MD, PhD, Nanobiosym's Chairman and Summit Chair. "By uniting brilliant minds—from physics and AI to medicine and the future of humanity—we aim to catalyze a Fifth Industrial Revolution where technology serves humanity. Our Summit was about harnessing these convergent forces to spark innovations that improve lives and align with human values."

Nanobiosym Global Summit 2.0 featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers spanning academia, industry, and global leadership. Sir Roger Penrose and Dr. Frank Wilczek, both Nobel laureates in physics, joined Dr. Goel on stage to explore whether modern physics must expand to describe life, living systems, and consciousness. In a special plenary on longevity, Dr. Mehmood Khan (CEO of Hevolution Foundation) and Princess Dr. Haya Al Saud shared a vision for extending healthy human lifespan and ending chronic disease for all 8 billion people worldwide. Visionary spiritual leader Sadhguru (founder of Isha Foundation) headlined the summit's closing session, engaging in a dialogue on ethics and "conscious leadership" to shape the future of business, geopolitics, and culture.

Other notable presenters include luminaries like biotech pioneer Dr. Robert Langer (Institute Professor at MIT) and AI innovator Dr. Dina Katabi, who showcased breakthroughs in healthcare technology. Harvard Business School's Dr. Tarun Khanna and J.P. Morgan's Kristina Nilsson discussed the frontier of innovation investment "beyond AI," envisioning what comes after today's digital revolution. Pioneering entrepreneurs and inventors such as Dr. Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor) and Juan Enriquez (venture capitalist and genomics trailblazer) also shared insights, underscoring the summit's cross-sector appeal. From renowned astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb discussing the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, to MIT Media Lab's Tod Machover previewing an AI-driven "Opera of the Future" performance, the agenda spanned science, technology, art, and beyond.

Held in the heart of the Harvard-MIT ecosystem, the summit is being described as a "landmark event" that will "set the stage for a new era" where the world's brightest minds collaboratively reimagine our future. Dr. Goel—a Harvard- and MIT-trained physicist, physician-scientist, and world-renowned expert in nanobiophysics—founded Nanobiosym with a vision to break down silos between disciplines. "We're gathering an unprecedented mix of Nobel laureates, industry CEOs, researchers, and global change agents under one roof," Dr. Goel explained. "The goal is to ignite quantum leaps in innovation by fusing our collective knowledge, and to ensure these breakthroughs are deeply human-centered. It's about steering innovation with higher purpose—improving global health, longevity, and sustainability for generations to come."

The summit was designed to create tangible outcomes for funders and partners. Several new alliances were announced as part of a dedicated "5th Industrial Revolution Partnerships" segment. These include cross-sector collaborations and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at accelerating innovation in fields like AI-driven healthcare, quantum-powered diagnostics, and longevity biotechnology. Corporate sponsors, investment leaders, and research institutes will find the summit an ideal ground to forge partnerships that carry forward the summit's breakthroughs beyond the event. The event is hosted by the Nanobiosym Education and Research Institute (NERI) and its external sponsors include Hevolution and IONS. Scientific American is the Media Partner and Rafanelli Events is the Logistics Partner helping to create a memorable immersive experience for the guests gathering from all over the world.

The Nanobiosym Global Summit 2.0: Quantum Convergence took place at Samberg Conference Center in Cambridge, MA, assembling an elite audience of scientists, innovators, policymakers, and philanthropists from around the world. The event featured interactive roundtables, an innovation expo showcasing tech demos, and even a Hollywood film premiere of "Quantum Convergence"—a feature film exploring the fusion of science and eastern and western world views—underscoring the summit's holistic approach to innovation and insight.

Photos, highlights, and post-event insights are available at the Nanobiosym Global Summit 2,0 website at https://nanobiosym-summit.webflow.io/

Media Contact

Jennifer Coltrin Webb, Nanobiosym, 1 267-912-1173, [email protected], https://nanobiosym.com

SOURCE Nanobiosym