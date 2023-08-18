Nanocrine Unveils Revamped Website and Cutting-Edge Online Shop for Next-Gen Cell Culture Solutions

The upgraded platform showcases Nanocrine's breakthrough technologies that streamline the experimental workflow while offering researchers new standardized tools to study cell behavior.
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanocrine, a pioneer of innovative cell culture solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and improved website and online shop, which can be accessed at Nanocrine.com. The upgraded platform boasts a user-friendly interface and showcases Nanocrine's breakthrough technologies that streamline the experimental workflow while offering researchers new standardized tools to study cell behavior. The startup is based at the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc., a nonprofit resource dedicated to helping people create and grow viable businesses, particularly in the realms of life science and technology.
Nanocrine President and Chief Science Officer Patrick Calhoun expresses his excitement over the latest developments, stating, "As an emerging leader in next-gen cell culture solutions, Nanocrine is committed to empowering researchers with advanced tools to accelerate their discoveries with confidence. That's necessary because the world is moving increasingly away from animal studies; and yet to do so, we need better cell-based models. We are modernizing foundational technologies for biopharma assay development and our revamped website and online store lets customers effortlessly access the state-of-the-art products that will undoubtedly elevate their research."
With the enhanced online shop capabilities, customers can easily browse, select, and order products with just a few clicks, making their shopping experience seamless and efficient. The redesign highlights Nanocrine's cutting-edge products and applications, including Surface Chemistry Biochips, Contact Guidance Biochips, and ECM Functionalized Surfaces, and Gold-Coated Glass, all designed to revolutionize cell culture studies.
The company utilizes techniques from the semiconductor industry and physical chemistry disciplines to create surfaces that provide a new benchmark in reproducibility and standardization of starting points for cell-based assays. Key features of the new website include: Comprehensive Product Information; Application Notes; and a knowledge hub with informative articles, whitepapers, and educational content to support researchers in their scientific endeavors.
Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI CEO and Nanocrine advisor, says "This company is on a steep trajectory. Their cell culture solutions are poised to transform the future of research, and this new interface removes a critical barrier to fostering scientific innovation in the field."
"Our products are meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers," says Calhoun, "and this upgrade underscores our commitment to moving cellular research forward."
About Nanocrine: Nanocrine creates cutting-edge cell culture solutions that make the process for studying living cells more efficient, empowering researchers and scientists to accelerate their discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.nanocrine.com.
About the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc.: Nonprofit FITCI fosters entrepreneurial activity in Frederick, Maryland's science and technology industries. Its purpose is to enable the richly diverse field of emerging entrepreneurs; encourage innovation; and accelerate the development of commercially viable businesses that create a healthy economy by providing equitable access to coaching, connections, and capital resources within a cooperative environment.
Media Contact
Patrick Calhoun, President and Chief Science Officer, Nanocrine, 850-502-1255, [email protected], https://www.nanocrine.com
Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], www.fitci.org
SOURCE Nanocrine
Share this article