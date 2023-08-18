Nanocrine Unveils Revamped Website and Cutting-Edge Online Shop for Next-Gen Cell Culture Solutions

"This upgrade underscores our commitment to moving cellular research forward." - Patrick Calhoun, President and Chief Science Officer, Nanocrine Tweet this

With the enhanced online shop capabilities, customers can easily browse, select, and order products with just a few clicks, making their shopping experience seamless and efficient. The redesign highlights Nanocrine's cutting-edge products and applications, including Surface Chemistry Biochips, Contact Guidance Biochips, and ECM Functionalized Surfaces, and Gold-Coated Glass, all designed to revolutionize cell culture studies.

The company utilizes techniques from the semiconductor industry and physical chemistry disciplines to create surfaces that provide a new benchmark in reproducibility and standardization of starting points for cell-based assays. Key features of the new website include: Comprehensive Product Information; Application Notes; and a knowledge hub with informative articles, whitepapers, and educational content to support researchers in their scientific endeavors.

Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI CEO and Nanocrine advisor, says "This company is on a steep trajectory. Their cell culture solutions are poised to transform the future of research, and this new interface removes a critical barrier to fostering scientific innovation in the field."

"Our products are meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers," says Calhoun, "and this upgrade underscores our commitment to moving cellular research forward."

About Nanocrine: Nanocrine creates cutting-edge cell culture solutions that make the process for studying living cells more efficient, empowering researchers and scientists to accelerate their discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.nanocrine.com.

About the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc.: Nonprofit FITCI fosters entrepreneurial activity in Frederick, Maryland's science and technology industries. Its purpose is to enable the richly diverse field of emerging entrepreneurs; encourage innovation; and accelerate the development of commercially viable businesses that create a healthy economy by providing equitable access to coaching, connections, and capital resources within a cooperative environment.

Patrick Calhoun, President and Chief Science Officer, Nanocrine, 850-502-1255, [email protected], https://www.nanocrine.com

Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], www.fitci.org

