Nanoleaf Expands its Innovative Smart Lighting Solutions to Over 1300 Home Depot Stores Nationwide

Through this expansion, Nanoleaf is taking a significant step towards achieving our mission of redefining the way people experience lighting in their homes. Tweet this

Nanoleaf's full offering of smart lighting solutions will be available at 1,300 Home Depot retail stores and at HomeDepot.com, including the company's best selling products like Nanoleaf 4D, Shapes Light Panels and the Essentials Matter Bulbs & Lightstrips.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in Home Depot stores across the US, making our products more widely available to consumers in time for fall and the busy holiday shopping season," Nanoleaf CEO Gimmy Chu said. "As a leader in DIY and category expert in smart lighting, Home Depot has been a trusted retailer with consumers recommending the right brands for their homes and fostering inspiration. Through this expansion, Nanoleaf is taking a significant step towards achieving our mission of redefining the way people experience lighting in their homes."

Nanoleaf's lighting products create the right ambience with ease, while letting people customize their space with 16M+ color options and seamless automations and schedules. Through cutting-edge features and exclusive technology like Screen Mirror, Rhythm Music Visualizer and Magic Scenes, Nanoleaf's products are made to enhance everyday spaces. Customers can find Nanoleaf's products at their nearest Home Depot store as well as at HomeDepot.com

Media Contact

Pete Camarillo, NANOLEAF, 1 9513109986, [email protected], https://nanoleaf.me

SOURCE NANOLEAF