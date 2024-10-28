Nanoparticle Review Informs Future Risk Mitigation, Advances in Workplace Safety

Completing this type of work is exactly why SciPinion was formed to help convene the world's experts in bringing to light a comprehensive review of the latest research," said Chris Kirman, Senior Vice President at SciPinion. Post this

"Completing this type of work is exactly why SciPinion was formed to help convene the world's experts in bringing to light a comprehensive review of the latest research," said Chris Kirman, Senior Vice President at SciPinion. "This critical review of the state of the science provides a solid foundation for policy makers and industry to develop more accurate risk assessments and implement more effective safety protocols for workers in the future. It highlights the areas where further research is needed, potentially guiding future studies that will continue to enhance our understanding and ability to protect worker health."

"Waterborne is proud to be included on the CDC/NIOSH's world-renowned scientific team whose work to evaluate the current state of PBPK modeling as it relates to the occupational and environmental risks of metal nanoparticles will help protect the working population," said Paul Barboza, Waterborne CEO and President. "Applying our scientists' expertise to research that has a goal of improving worker safety and alleviating human risk while protecting the Earth aligns perfectly with our corporate mission."

Key highlights of the panel's published comprehensive review include:

A comprehensive review of four model groups, scored using guidelines from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Successful prediction of nanoparticle behavior in rat lungs, providing valuable insights for human health risk assessment.

Identification of critical data needs for advancing the field, including improved particle characterization and long-term exposure data.

The long-term implications include:

Enhanced Safety Standards: The findings will inform the development of more precise and effective safety guidelines for industries working with nanoparticles.

Improved Risk Assessment: Regulators and risk assessors will have access to more accurate tools for evaluating potential exposures and risks.

Targeted Preventive Measures: With better predictive models, companies can implement more focused and effective preventive strategies to protect their workforce.

Advancement of Nanotechnology: By addressing safety concerns, this research supports the responsible development and application of nanotechnology across various sectors.

For more information about this study and its implications for occupational health, please visit https://scipinion.com/panel-findings/scipinion-panel-publication-for-niosh/ or contact SciPinion at (406) 404-6145 or [email protected].

About SciPinion: SciPinion LLC. is a leading scientific consultancy specializing in scientific opinion certification, expert panel engagement, minimizing bias and influence, and critical reviews of emerging chemistries and their impacts on human health and the environment.

About Waterborne Environmental: Waterborne Environmental Inc. is a global consulting firm that has provided innovative solutions to the world's most complex environmental problems since 1993. Our seasoned, unbiased scientist and engineering professionals work across industries to mitigate our clients' ecological, human, and regulatory risks. Working with industry, government, and regulatory bodies, our work balances the needs of a growing population with the potential environmental impact on our precious resources.

