Nanoramic Selected for $47.5 Million DOE Grant to Establish Lithium-Ion Battery Electrode Manufacturing Plant

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce a pivotal achievement for Nanoramic. The Company has been selected for award negotiations by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) for a grant award as part of the DOE's Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Program. The DOE MESC award is a grant of $47.5 million in federal cost share (pending negotiations), which will enable the Company to establish a lithium-ion battery electrode manufacturing plant in a former coal community in Bridgeport, CT. This announcement is a major third-party validation of our technology's value proposition and a source of great pride for our team. You can read more about the award in the DOE's public announcement here.

Nanoramic has partnered with nearby team member C4V. C4V is a New York State based Li-ion battery technology company that is deploying its technology through a worldwide network of cell manufacturing project partnerships. C4V's participation will enhance engineering, procurement and construction of the facility and will provide significant access to supply chain partners and equipment vendors. The project will produce electrodes (cathode and anode) and will partner with cell manufacturers, material suppliers and recyclers including project collaborator Recyclico. Team member C4V will provide domestic cell assembly for the capacity of the plant. Team member GZA will assist in environmental engineering of the site and facility.

Dr. John Cooley, Chief Product Officer, Nanoramic's Founder, and Principal Investigator on the award said, "We are very pleased to take the next step in providing our Neocarbonix (NX) lithium-ion batteries to a rapidly growing clean energy industry and to play a key role in building domestic manufacturing of American-made lithium-ion battery innovations. NX batteries are the perfect answer for on-shoring lithium-ion battery manufacturing in the U.S. because of their performance, cost, and sustainability advantages. NX batteries reduce cost and increase throughput giving them a big leg up over competing technologies. In addition, NX batteries have a number of sustainability advantages that make NX battery factories easier to site, permit, and run efficiently. This achievement would not be possible without the extremely hard work and engineering prowess of our amazing team who have developed a fantastic battery technology. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and of our team. This is also the culmination of over a year of work with community members and organizations in the state of Connecticut and the city of Bridgeport and we are extremely encouraged by their enthusiasm and support and look forward to a long standing and highly beneficial relationship. Nanoramic is very excited to begin this partnership with the DOE MESC."

