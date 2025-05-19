Nanoscience Instruments and Xplore Instruments BV Announce Strategic Partnership for Distribution of Polymer Micro Compounding Equipment in the US

New collaboration enhances accessibility to advanced polymer processing solutions in North America

PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanoscience Instruments, a leading provider of scientific instrumentation and service solutions for customers in the United States and Canada, is excited to announce a new partnership with Xplore Instruments BV, a pioneering manufacturer of polymer micro compounders and post-die shaping instruments based in the Netherlands. This collaboration expands Nanoscience Instruments' suite of polymer processing solutions, offering researchers and product developers access to scalable, cutting-edge micro compounding technologies.

Nanoscience Instruments builds upon their established reputation as experts in polymer processing and nanomaterial fabrication, through their existing range of electrospinning and electrospraying instrumentation, by expanding into the market of micro compounding tools for polymer research and development. The partnership between Nanoscience Instruments and Xplore Instruments brings immense value for polymer scientists in North America, providing local access to top-of-the-line equipment, application experts in polymer science, and a growing team of in-house service engineers.

Xplore Instruments challenges the status-quo of the polymer processing industry, offering twin-screw compounding equipment that accommodates sample volumes as low as 2 mL—the smallest in the world. This enables more sustainable research practices that reduce environmental impact and minimize wasted materials, while enabling iteration through experiments much faster than is possible using competing technologies. Xplore's high-quality micro compounding equipment replicates the mixing process used in industrial-scale compounders and extruders, allowing formulations to scale directly from the lab to manufacturing lines. Their complementary suite of polymer shaping tools expands R&D capabilities, supporting micro-injection molding, film casting, pelletizing, fused deposition modeling of filaments, microfiber production, and more. With precise control over temperature, mixing intensity, and residence time, the line of micro compounders enable highly reproducible experimentation and efficient scaling for seamless integration into existing R&D programs.

"Nanoscience Instruments focuses on seeking out synergistic technologies that complement our existing portfolio of solutions for pioneering scientists in academia and industry. We have seen exceptional growth in the electrospinning and electrospraying polymer processing sector of our business, which made partnering with Xplore a natural next step," explained Dr. Sebastian Kossek, co-CEO of Nanoscience Instruments. Mark Flowers, co-CEO of Nanoscience Instruments and President of Nanoscience Analytical adds, "There has been an influx of interest in polymer development recently, in applications ranging from medical devices and pharmaceuticals to energy storage. Our strategic partnership with Xplore Instruments will not only provide wider access to gold-standard polymer processing instrumentation for our customers working in labs across North America but also expands the capabilities of our in-house team of materials scientists to better serve our contract R&D customers."

Xplore Instruments Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Hermans, affirmed their excitement regarding the partnership agreement with Nanoscience Instruments, sharing that "Xplore Instruments BV is pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Nanoscience Instruments, a highly respected leader in advanced scientific solutions. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in strengthening our presence and expanding our service offerings across the North American market. By uniting our expertise and shared dedication to innovation and excellence, we are committed to delivering outstanding quality solutions and support to our valued customers. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at Nanoscience Instruments as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."

About the Companies

About Nanoscience Instruments

Nanoscience Instruments has been a trusted partner to scientists, engineers, and innovators across North America for over 20 years. We partner with leading scientific equipment manufacturers and provide solutions that empower our customers by accelerating innovations and solving their complex R&D and QC/FA challenges. Our offerings include the world's most popular Scanning Electron Microscopes, sophisticated ion mills and sputter coaters for sample preparation, electrospinning equipment for nanofiber synthesis, and micro compounders and tensiometers. For life science we offer SEM with scanning transmission electron microscopy capabilities and novel sample preparation solutions for Cryo-EM, as well as advanced QCM-D systems.

Nanoscience Instruments has offices in Phoenix, Arizona and in Alexandria, Virginia featuring laboratories and service centers, staffed by a team of dedicated application scientists, product managers, and service engineers. Our technical sales territory managers are strategically located across the US in key markets and metropolitan areas. Additionally, our in-house marketing team drives brand awareness and the adoption of innovative technologies across North America. A partner company, Nanoscience Analytical, provides contract analysis and contract development utilizing a specialized team of scientists.

About Xplore Instruments

Xplore Instruments BV has been at the forefront of polymer innovation since the 1990s. Initially founded as part of DSM Research, we transformed the field of polymer R&D by introducing micro-compounding technology, which revolutionized the process of developing new formulations. This innovation reduced costs and sample sizes while ensuring reliable results. In 2014, Xplore became an independent, privately-owned company, focusing on delivering world-class micro-compounding and post-die instruments. With a commitment to precision, efficiency, and sustainability, we continue to empower R&D teams worldwide, advancing polymer technology for diverse applications. Guided by our motto, "Xcelerate Your Polymer Innovation," we aim to shape a more sustainable and prosperous future through cutting-edge solutions.

