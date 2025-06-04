Nanoscience Instruments Becomes Exclusive North American Distributor for SenseAI

Nanoscience Instruments will be the sole North American sales and service provider of electron microscopy imaging software SenseAI Vision

PHOENIX, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SenseAI, the compressed sensing software transforming the way electron microscopy images are captured, is excited to announce a new exclusive distribution agreement with Nanoscience Instruments, leaders in microscopy and surface science instrumentation.

The partnership will complement the already innovative range of microscopy solutions at Nanoscience Instruments and propel the technology from SenseAI to a truly global market.

SenseAI, a spinout from the University of Liverpool in the UK, uses compressed sensing to generate electron microscopy images faster with minimal beam damage and up to 100x less data. Most importantly, there is no loss of integrity of the images.

Dan Somers, CEO at SenseAI says: "We are delighted that Nanoscience Instruments has chosen to add our software to their portfolio. Partnering with Nanoscience Instruments will significantly raise our visibility throughout the North American marketplace. As well as a super strong product range and sales network, Nanoscience Instruments has a great reputation that is focused on ensuring its customers' microscopy equipment performs at peak levels and our software works seamlessly with their solutions to achieve exactly that."

Sebastian Kossek, co-CEO at Nanoscience Instruments concludes: "At Nanoscience Instruments, our mission is to support researchers with cutting-edge technologies that enhance and streamline their work. We are excited to partner with SenseAI and expand our suite of solutions for electron microscopists. SenseAI's innovative software provides enhanced imaging efficiency for large data acquisitions while enabling gentler imaging and minimizing beam-induced damage, enabling our customers to get quicker and better results than with their current solutions."

About SenseAI

SenseAI dramatically changes the subsampling and inpainting electron microscopy landscape. Their innovative workflows generate the same high quality images, faster, with significantly reduced beam damage and up to 100x less data. SenseAI spun out from the University of Liverpool incorporating legacy research, laying the path to becoming the pre-eminent sub-sampling imaging firm across a number of sectors.

About Nanoscience Instruments

Nanoscience Instruments has been a trusted partner to scientists, engineers, and innovators across North America for over 20 years. We partner with leading scientific equipment manufacturers and provide solutions that empower our customers by accelerating innovations and solving their complex R&D and QC/FA challenges. Our offerings include the world's most popular Scanning Electron Microscopes, sophisticated ion mills and sputter coaters for sample preparation, electrospinning equipment for nanofiber synthesis, and micro compounders and tensiometers. For life science we offer SEM with scanning transmission electron microscopy capabilities and novel sample preparation solutions for Cryo-EM, as well as advanced QCM-D systems.

Nanoscience Instruments has offices in Phoenix, Arizona and in Alexandria, Virginia featuring laboratories and service centers, staffed by a team of dedicated application scientists, product managers, and service engineers. Our technical sales territory managers are strategically located across the US in key markets and metropolitan areas. Additionally, our in-house marketing team drives brand awareness and the adoption of innovative technologies across North America. A partner company, Nanoscience Analytical, provides contract analysis and contract development utilizing a specialized team of scientists.

Media Contact

Isabella Germinario, Nanoscience Instruments, 1 4807585412, [email protected], www.nanoscience.com

SOURCE Nanoscience Instruments