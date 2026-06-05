Nanoscience Instruments Expands Polymer Processing Solutions through Strategic Partnership with Fontijne Presses

New Distribution Partnership Brings Advanced Laboratory Platen Press Solutions to North American Researchers

PHOENIX, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanoscience Instruments is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fontijne Presses, a globally recognized manufacturer of precision laboratory platen presses. Through this agreement, Nanoscience Instruments will serve as the exclusive distributor of Fontijne Presses systems in North America, expanding its portfolio of advanced materials characterization and processing solutions.

This partnership strengthens Nanoscience Instruments' ability to support researchers and engineers working in polymer science, materials development, and quality control. By integrating Fontijne Presses' robust and highly controlled platen press systems into its offering, the company continues to build a more complete solution for polymer processing, from small-scale formulation through final sample preparation and testing.

In particular, the addition of laboratory platen presses complements Nanoscience Instruments' existing line of micro-compounding equipment. Micro-compounders enable precise formulation and mixing of small material volumes, which is critical for early-stage R&D and high-value formulations. Fontijne Presses systems extend this workflow by pressing compounded materials into uniform films, sheets, or test specimens with tightly controlled thermal and pressure conditions. Together, these technologies provide a seamless path from material development to standardized sample preparation, improving reproducibility, and accelerating production timelines.

"Partnering with Fontijne Presses aligns with our mission to continuously seek out and bring best-in-class technologies to the scientific community in the United States and Canada," said Sebastian Kossek, Ph.D., co-Chief Executive Officer at Nanoscience Instruments. "By pairing their platen press technology with our micro-compounding solutions, we can offer a more complete and integrated approach to polymer processing. This ultimately helps our customers accelerate R&D and move from formulation to final commercialized product more efficiently."

Fontijne Presses is known for its commitment to quality, repeatability, and user-focused design. Their laboratory presses are widely used for preparing polymer films, laminates, and composite materials, enabling precise control over temperature and pressure conditions. These capabilities are essential for ensuring consistent sample preparation and reliable downstream analysis and enable compliance with standards for polymer processing and testing such as ASTM D4703 for compression molding of thermoplastic materials, and ASTM D3182 for mixing and preparing rubbers.

With this new distribution agreement, customers in North America will benefit from localized sales, application support, and service provided by Nanoscience Instruments' technical team. This ensures faster response times, improved training and support infrastructure, and a more seamless integration of platen press systems into customers' laboratory workflows.

The addition of Fontijne Presses further enhances Nanoscience Instruments' growing ecosystem of tools designed to support innovation across industries including polymers, energy storage, electronics, and biomedical materials.

To learn more about Nanoscience Instruments' solutions and services, visit www.nanoscience.com.

About the Companies

About Nanoscience Instruments

Nanoscience Instruments has been a trusted partner to scientists, engineers, and innovators across North America for over 20 years. We partner with leading scientific equipment manufacturers and provide solutions that empower our customers by accelerating innovations and solving their complex R&D and QC/FA challenges. Our offerings include the world's most popular Scanning Electron Microscopes, sophisticated ion mills and sputter coaters for sample preparation, electrospinning equipment for nanofiber synthesis, micro compounders, platen presses, and tensiometers. For life science we offer SEM with scanning transmission electron microscopy capabilities and novel sample preparation solutions for Cryo-EM, as well as advanced QCM-D systems.

Nanoscience Instruments has offices in Phoenix, Arizona and in Alexandria, Virginia featuring laboratories and service centers, staffed by a team of dedicated application scientists, product managers, and service engineers. Our technical sales territory managers are strategically located across the US in key markets and metropolitan areas. Additionally, our in-house marketing team drives brand awareness and the adoption of innovative technologies across North America. A partner company, Nanoscience Analytical, provides contract analysis and contract development utilizing a specialized team of scientists.

About Fontijne Presses

Fontijne Presses BV, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a specialized manufacturer of benchtop and automated laboratory platen presses. Today, Fontijne Presses has an installed base of more than 2,000 laboratory platen presses worldwide.

Founded in 1909, Fontijne Presses began by manufacturing equipment for the rubber industry before specializing in laboratory press technology. Over time, the company has built a strong reputation for precision, reliability, and consistency in materials sample preparation.

In 2017, Aptco Technologies acquired Fontijne Presses. A win-win for both companies, as Aptco Technologies wanted to invest in the unique knowledge and manufacturing techniques to build high quality laboratory platen presses, while Fontijne Presses benefits from the scale and the global organization of Aptco Technologies.

Media Contact

Isabella Germinario, Nanoscience Instruments, 1 480-758-5412, [email protected], www.nanoscience.com

SOURCE Nanoscience Instruments