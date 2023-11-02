Nanovis Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Advance FDA Designated Nanotechnology Surface

The formation of the board comes at a pivotal time for Nanovis as they continue their ongoing mission to harness nanotechnology for enhanced patient care.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanovis, a leader in nanotechnology surface solutions for orthopedic, spinal, and dental applications, announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board will include Dr. C. Lowry Barnes, Dr. Douglas W. Pahl, Dr. Brent Ponce, and Dr. Thomas J. Webster. This team is a multi-specialty, multi-disciplinary scientific advisory board comprising leaders across musculoskeletal specialties. Nanovis will continue to fill out their SAB in the coming months with other specialties such as dental, trauma, foot and ankle, and infectious disease.

Brian More, CEO of Nanovis, stated, "The formation of the SAB marks a pivotal moment for Nanovis in our ongoing mission to harness nanotechnology for enhanced patient care. The board's collective expertise will be pivotal in advancing claims and indications for nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology, our FDA-designated nanotechnology surface that has been cleared on 7 product systems and successfully implanted in thousands of patients."

Beyond technology advancement, the SAB will play a vital role in guiding Nanovis' approach to clinical data collection and analysis. Their expertise will help strategize the collection of clinical data, guarantee its thorough examination, and assist in presenting the benefits of Nanovis' technologies at conferences and in academic journals. This initiative aims to validate the clinical efficacy of the company's surface technology portfolio, drive innovation, discover new product applications, and identify potential new markets.

Brian More added, "With the SAB's guidance, we are well-positioned to break new ground in orthopedic implant technology, ensuring that our scientific breakthroughs translate to real-world benefits for surgeons and patients."

Board Members:

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes

Orthopedic Surgeon

University Arkansas, Little Rock Chairman of Dept of Orthopedic Surgery Hip & Knee Specialty

Dr. Douglas W. Pahl

Orthopedic Surgeon

Hughston Spine and The Hughston Clinic Spine Specialty

Dr. Brent Ponce

Orthopedic Surgeon

Hughston Clinic, Columbus, GA

Chairman, Research at the Hughston Foundation Shoulder and Sports Medicine Specialty

Dr. Thomas J. Webster

Professor

Brown University

Division of Pre-college and Undergraduate Studies

Nanovis will be exhibiting its FDA-designated nanotechnology surface at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons in Dallas, TX, from November 2-5, 2023. In combination with the AAHKS meeting, scientific advisory board member Dr. C. Lowry Barnes will be hosting a Nanovis-sponsored educational event on Nanotechnology in Total Joint Arthroplasty.

About Nanovis

Nanovis is a technology-driven company committed to discovering unmet clinical needs, developing innovative and enabling solutions, and validating new technologies for clinical and market acceptance. The company, through its subsidiary Nanovis Spine, has successfully commercialized its proprietary nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ across a range of spinal implants, including the nano FortiFix™ Pedicle Screws and Nano FortiCore™ PEEK Titanium Hybrid Interbodies, the latter being enriched with OsteoSync™ technology licensed from Sites Medical.

Notably, the nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ platform is showing potential in pre-clinical studies to evolve into an antimicrobial surface in select markets, while concurrently, Nanovis is innovating a next-generation antimicrobial technology aimed at combating localized infections across various applications, including skin, transcutaneous devices, and orthopedic implants.



