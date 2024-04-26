Nantale Muwonge Named Communications Professional of The Year

Founder of Black Girl PR, Nantale Muwonge, recognized as a Silver Stevie Awards® winner in the Communications Professional of The Year category at the 2024 American Business Awards®.

PHOENIX, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Girl PR is proud to announce that Nantale Muwonge has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications Professional of The Year category at the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration. And more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Nantale Muwonge's achievements as the founder of Black Girl PR are truly remarkable and deserving of recognition. Despite facing personal challenges, including overcoming a car accident and managing with one functional arm, Nantale has emerged as an inspirational figure in the field of PR and communications. Since the beginning of 2022, Nantale's impact has been significant. She has helped thousands of businesses boost their online presence, received prestigious awards such as Black Women Marketer's 2022 Entrepreneur of The Year, and garnered recognition from various organizations and media platforms.

Her ability to achieve such milestones while advocating for inclusion and diversity is commendable. Moreover, Nantale's work goes beyond individual success. Through educational programs and mentorship initiatives, she is breaking down systemic barriers for Black women in the PR industry and contributing to a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity. Her recognition as an Inspirational Black Woman In Marketing and her thought leadership contributions to platforms like PR Daily further highlight her influence and expertise in the field," according to a judge's statement.

"Being honored as a Silver Stevie Award winner for Communications Professional of the Year is an extraordinary acknowledgment, particularly as a Black woman dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black women. It's a testament to the impact that elevating voices that have long been marginalized can have. I'm grateful for the recognition, I'll use it as fuel to continue to empower Black women to be seen, heard and valued," says Founder of Black Girl PR, Nantale Muwonge.

Dubbed a trailblazer by LinkedIn, Nantale's impact-first approach to PR has helped 5,355 businesses boost their online presence. Clients who have completed Black Girl PR's signature Brand Impact Program ™ have increased their reach to an audience of 7,444,490,273, and increased their website traffic and sales by up to 60%. They've been featured on major platforms like Afrotech, Insider and Time, and earned brand partnerships, corporate sponsorships and awards as a result. But more importantly, the exposure has helped them claim their rightful place as leaders in their industries.

To learn more about Nantale Muwonge and the services she provides for founders and thought leaders through Black Girl PR, visit www.BlackGirlPR.com.

About Black Girl PR

Black Girl PR is an award-winning PR firm that helps Black women leaders gain publicity and boost their online presence, so they reach more people and have a bigger impact.

Founded in August 2020 to amplify Black women's voices, the firm provides PR services that increase brand awareness, build trust and credibility, and drive website traffic and sales.

For more information on this company, visit www.blackgirlpr.com.

