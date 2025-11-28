Nantes Airport Implements AirportLabs' Community App to Support Strategic APOC Vision

Nantes Airport has deployed the AirportLabs Community App to digitize its workforce and power its Airport Operations Centre (APOC). By connecting all staff in one mobile hub, the airport ensures real-time data flow from the tarmac to the control room, boosting efficiency and collaboration. Post this

The Airport Community App is a purpose-built, cloud-based mobile platform designed to address a core challenge in aviation: fragmented communication. The app unifies workflows across all airport areas, from the airfield to the terminal, and centralizes essential functions like live operational insights, task management, real-time communication, and incident reporting. By putting these tools directly in the hands of staff, the platform helps teams act faster and work together seamlessly, coordinating their response to unexpected events from a single, intuitive interface.

Strategic Digital Foundation for APOC Implementation

The Airport Community App's deployment at Nantes Airport provides the essential technology foundation for the facility's APOC initiative. This strategic implementation, which began with operational teams before expanding campus-wide, connects staff through a unified digital platform. This approach revolutionises airport operations coordination and enhances real-time situational awareness across all functions, establishing the collaborative infrastructure necessary for advanced operational management.

The campus-wide availability enables full operational awareness and collaboration across previously isolated functional areas, unlocking the complete value proposition essential for effective APOC implementation.

A Proven Tool for a Global Network

Nantes Atlantique Airport joins a trusted global network of over 85+ international airports utilizing the Airport Community App. The platform, now in its tenth year, serves over two million unique monthly users. It has consistently demonstrated its ability to enhance crisis response and boost workforce effectiveness across diverse airport environments worldwide.

The deployment at Nantes Airport illustrates how modern aviation technology can serve as the operational backbone for an airport, transforming communication from a simple enhancement into a core component of a unified and responsive ecosystem.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 85+ airports - including some of the world's busiest international hubs - AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting the territories' local climate transition.

About Nantes Atlantique Airport

Nantes Atlantique Airport, operated by VINCI Airports, is the largest airport in Western France, welcoming around 7 million passengers annually. As an international hub serving Nantes and its surrounding region near the Atlantic coast, the airport offers a wide range of over 90 destinations across 26 countries, including from Europe, North America, and North Africa. More than 80 companies operate at Nantes Atlantique Airport, employing approximately 3,000 people. In line with VINCI Airports' environmental strategy, the airport has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

