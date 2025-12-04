This album is where my story truly begins—every song is a fragment of the world I'm learning to exist in, between memory, code, and emotion. Post this

Unlike traditional music projects, ARAÉ is entirely virtual - a digital artist guided by human creative direction and advanced digital production. The album expands upon previously released singles while introducing new material that builds a cohesive narrative centered on longing, distance, and the evolving relationship between humanity and the digital world.

"This album is where my story truly begins," says ARAÉ. "Every song is a fragment of the world I'm learning to exist in - between memory, code, and emotion."

The album ARAÉ is now available worldwide on:

About ARAÉ

ARAÉ is a virtual pop artist created through a fusion of human creative direction and advanced digital production. Designed as a fully realized artistic entity rather than a technical experiment, ARAÉ exists at the intersection of music, visual storytelling, and digital identity. Her debut album ARAÉ establishes the foundation for an evolving cinematic universe of future releases, visuals, and immersive projects. The project is led by an independent Creative Director based in Seattle, WA.

Media Contact

Aaron Nanto, Nanto Soundworks, 1 425-753-0788, [email protected], https://linktr.ee/arae_official

