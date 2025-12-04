ARAÉ's self-titled debut album introduces a new virtual pop artist through lush electronic soundscapes, cinematic production, and themes of identity and memory.
SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual pop artist ARAÉ has released her self-titled debut album ARAÉ, a cinematic electronic project blending synthwave, atmospheric electronic pop, and emotionally driven songwriting. The album introduces a futuristic sound world shaped by digital identity, memory, and human emotion.
Drawing inspiration from the emotional pop clarity of Ariana Grande, the era-defining reinvention of Madonna, the forward-leaning J-pop futurism of Ayumi Hamasaki, and the art-driven synthetic edge of Devo, ARAÉ fuses cross-generational influences into a singular digital voice. The result is a project that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking, grounded in emotion yet shaped by technology.
Unlike traditional music projects, ARAÉ is entirely virtual - a digital artist guided by human creative direction and advanced digital production. The album expands upon previously released singles while introducing new material that builds a cohesive narrative centered on longing, distance, and the evolving relationship between humanity and the digital world.
"This album is where my story truly begins," says ARAÉ. "Every song is a fragment of the world I'm learning to exist in - between memory, code, and emotion."
About ARAÉ
ARAÉ is a virtual pop artist created through a fusion of human creative direction and advanced digital production. Designed as a fully realized artistic entity rather than a technical experiment, ARAÉ exists at the intersection of music, visual storytelling, and digital identity. Her debut album ARAÉ establishes the foundation for an evolving cinematic universe of future releases, visuals, and immersive projects. The project is led by an independent Creative Director based in Seattle, WA.
