Napa Entrepreneurs Behind the VinGardeValise® Wine Suitcase Set To Face the Sharks on ABC on December 15, 2023

Landing a spot in the Tank to pitch "the sharks" on the critically acclaimed reality show was much more intense and nerve-wracking than expected. Neergaard says, "The selection process for securing a coveted spot on a Shark Tank episode mirrors the intensity of competing in the Super Bowl. It was a demanding, stressful, and all-encompassing endeavor from a time perspective. However, standing live before some of the most renowned entrepreneurs in the world made every challenge worthwhile, providing us with invaluable experience and recognition for the dedicated work we've poured into building our business."

Be sure to tune in on December 15th to Shark Tank to find out what happens!

About FlyWithWine: FlyWithWine was founded in 2016 with a mission to solve the single biggest problem faced by travelers flying to and from their favorite vacation destinations with wines and spirits - there was not a travel product available that would ensure a safe and reliable method of transporting these wines and spirits to be able to enjoy them while reliving memories with friends and family.

FlyWithWine first introduced the VinGardeValise® (VGV) product line into winery tasting rooms across the California wine country and has since grown its presence with their products being carried by over 600 wineries and wine specialty shops across the US and Europe. FlyWithWine products are also offered by luxury and major retailers including Neiman Marcus, Williams Sonoma, Macy's, Dillard's. The company and its products have been touted by national publications such as Travel + Leisure, Town & Country, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes, and Wine & Spirits, as the ultimate travel solution for wine and spirits due to their thoughtful engineering, design and versatility as well as the 10-year product warranty.

