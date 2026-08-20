NAPA Expands E&O Insurance Program for Life & Health Agencies and Launches New Coverage for IMOs

NAPA now offers IMOs, FMOs & NMOs access to fast online E&O applications, instant certificates and affordable rates, plus enhanced E&O access for Life & Health agencies earning up to $3M annually. Post this

"The new E&O enhancements allow established Life & Health Agencies to enjoy instant issuance for NAPA's best-in-class E&O program, faster assistance from our first-class customer service team and access to a comprehensive list of business-changing benefits," said Ted Baran, a Senior Consultant with NAPA. "We're excited that our long-standing relationship with CNA has enabled us to expand our options to reach larger agencies and offer them the great benefits and instant insurance that all NAPA members enjoy."

NAPA is also proud to announce a brand-new offering to Insurance Marketing Organizations (IMOs), inclusive of independent, field and national marketing organizations. With the new Life & Health IMO E&O Insurance coverage, insurance marketing organizations now have a click-and-bind errors and omissions insurance option, coming with the same new enhancements available to Life & Health Insurance Agencies, permitting annual IMO revenue up to $3M annually for online applications.

"The insurance marketing organization audience commonly faces challenges with finding comprehensive E&O coverage, particularly one that can protect their entity and their exclusive downline agents," adds Baran. "We're excited that NAPA can provide best-in-class options for IMOs, FMOs and NMOs, unlike anything else on the insurance market."

With this coverage, IMOs can protect their entities from claims of errors, omissions, negligence and other wrongdoings, including the acts of their exclusive downline agents and support staff. Coverage options include the sale and service of life and health products, including life, accident, health, long term care (LTC), disability, Medicare products, fixed and indexed annuities, mutual funds and variable products. IMOs enjoy the same benefits as all NAPA members, including access to NAPA Benefits, which offers access to savings and discounts to support their business and save on everyday purchases, as well as autorenewal and instant proof of insurance.

NAPA's E&O Insurance programs for Life & Health Insurance Agencies and Life & Health IMOs are underwritten by Continental Casualty Company, an admitted carrier rated "A+" (Superior) XV by AM Best. For more information and pricing for the expanded Life and Health Agency coverage and new options available to IMOs, please visit NAPA-Benefits.org.

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The information provided is intended to present a general overview for illustrative purposes only. It is not intended to constitute a binding contract. Please remember that only the relevant insurance policy can provide the actual terms, coverages, amounts, conditions and exclusions for an insured. All products and services may be subject to change without notice. "CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" service mark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities. Copyright © 2025 CNA. All rights reserved.

About NAPA

NAPA, the National Association of Professional Agents, provides insurance agents, agencies, insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), registered investment advisors (RIAs) and investment advisor representatives (IARs) access to benefits and services tailored to the unique needs of insurance and financial professionals since 1989, including Errors & Omissions Insurance, Cyber Liability & Data Breach Insurance, member benefits and more.

Media Contact

Ted Baran, National Association of Professional Agents (NAPA), 1 800-593-7657, [email protected], www.napa-benefits.org

SOURCE National Association of Professional Agents (NAPA)