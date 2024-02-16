NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) Announces 2024 Dates for Professional Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training Classes

Recently, we requested Technical Trainer Steve Zamborsky to fly out and do onsite training for our team, and the training was immensely valuable. Steve ensured that he adapted his training to the needs of our organization, and the learning experience was highly educational, hands-on, and fun! Post this

About NAPCO's Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training Classes

NAPCO's three-day Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training classes are geared towards entrepreneurs who want to start a refinishing business. Those who attend will get hands-on training and practice as well as the equipment, supplies, and products necessary to get their business started. These classes cover refinishing techniques for bathtubs, sinks, and tile in bathrooms as well as kitchen cabinets and countertops. Attendees will also learn about job preparation, on-the-job safety and precautions, applications for NAPCO products, and how to safely use, clean, and care for the equipment.

These three-day training classes take place Wednesday through Friday and there are a limited number of slots available for each class.

The following are the available 2024 class dates:

February 21-23, 2024

March 20-22, 2024

April 24-26, 2024

May 15-17, 2024

June 19-21, 2024

July 17-19, 2024

August 21-23, 2024

September 18-20, 2024

October 16-18, 2024

November 6-8, 2024

December 4-6, 2024

Trainings are held in Skokie, IL, just north of Chicago. The training includes lunches and NAPCO offers a 100% money-back guarantee. There is a package for single attendees that includes a discount for a second person as well as packages for group training. NAPCO can also make accommodations for a translator.

NAPCO can also accommodate onsite training. Here is what Nathan from Minneapolis, MN shared: "NAPCO has been our go-to materials supplier for over 20 years, and we couldn't be more grateful to be in business with them. They continually innovate their company and products to better serve their clients, and it is clear that they are highly committed to the success of their refinishers. Recently, we requested Technical Trainer Steve Zamborsky to fly out and do onsite training for our team, and the training was immensely valuable. Steve ensured that he adapted his training to the needs of our organization, and the learning experience was highly educational, hands-on, and fun! Our technicians, customer support specialists, and management team all developed a greater sense of confidence in our profession thanks to Steve's training."

About NAPCO

NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has been providing kitchen and bath refinishing products, supplies, and training for professionals in the industry since 1979. They are headquartered in Skokie, IL just north of Chicago and service bath and kitchen refinishing professionals across the U.S. and in five foreign countries. Call NAPCO at (800) 888-1081 or visit them at napcoltd.com for more about their kitchen and bath refinishing products, equipment, and training.

Media Contact

Dani Nichols, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), 800-888-1081, [email protected], https://www.napcoltd.com/

SOURCE NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company)