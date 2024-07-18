Naperville Financial Planner Raises Over $100,000 at Inaugural Solstice Century Ride; Proceeds help local charities focusing on mental health, community services

"We had 38 riders, over 30 volunteers, and 120 attendees at the post-ride celebration event. In total, we raised over $100,000 for charity." Post this

The 16-hour event wrapped up with an evening celebration of food furnished by Billy Bricks pizza and musical entertainment by Tres Moustache.

"We had 38 riders, over 30 volunteers, and 120 attendees at the post-ride celebration event. In total, we raised over $100,000 for charity," Larson said. "Nineteen riders completed the 100-mile challenge. Impressively, almost all of these riders surpassed their previous personal best distances on that day."

Much planning was done to get the event on the right track. As the event organizer, Larson added that one of the challenges was encouraging people to do the ride despite reaching out to fitness and bike riding groups. Many participants invited their friends to come. Another concern was having riders conditioned for such a trek.

"Training and staying healthy for such an event is difficult," he explained. "The extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees that day, was another challenge. We provided plenty of cold drinks, rest stops, watermelon, and even an ice cream truck to help everyone get through the day."

In addition to the volunteers and riders, Larson is also grateful for the following sponsors: IntentGen Financial Partners, John Greene Real Estate, Trek-Naperville, WRIB Manufacturing, and Go Brewing for their financial contributions in covering services, food, beverages, insurance, permits, and the event location so that all donated funds went directly to the nonprofits.

With riders already committed to returning in 2025, Larson has bigger plans.

"Next year, we hope to have more riders and increased community and corporate support to raise at least $150,000 for local charities," Larson said. "My company, IntentGen Financial Partners, supported this event because we believe in empowering people to live intentionally and generously. Partnering with them to manage their finances well makes investing in such events an easy decision. Solstice Century encourages people to embody both values. If more values-aligned individuals and companies join us next year, the potential impact could be tremendous."

