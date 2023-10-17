Naperville, Illinois-Based Financial Firm Raises $90,000 at Casino for a Cause Fundraiser; IntentGen Financial Partners, guests help 14 local community nonprofits

"It was an incredible community experience, filled with fun and for a purpose. We were grateful to have 200 clients, guests, and nonprofit partners come together to raise $90,000 for this community." Tweet this

IntentGen Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor Zac Larson was pleased with the outpouring of support. IntentGen's clients and guests gave $45,000 throughout the evening's fundraising activities The firm then matched those donations to reach $90,000.

"It was an incredible community experience, filled with fun and for a purpose," he said. "We were grateful to have 200 clients, guests, and nonprofit partners come together to raise $90,000 for this community."

IntentGen Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor Corey Schmidt added: "It was amazing to see people come together to support numerous nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to those that need it the most."

The 14 participating nonprofits were the following and more information about them are on IntentGen's Generosity page.

360 Youth Services

4:13

Bridge Communities

DuPage Pads

Families Helping Families

Feed My Starving Children

Grow Wellness Foundation

Hesed House

Kids Matter

Little Friends

Loaves & Fishes

Naperville Humane Society

Naperville Responds

Strong Families/YWCA

Connecting with charities

Among those charity representatives invited was Little Friends' Director of Development Megan O'Brien. Based in Warrenville, Illinois, Little Friends works with people of all ages experiencing autism and intellectual and emotional disabilities and their families to live, learn, work, and thrive in their communities.

"IntentGen is an incredible organization that supports us throughout the year," O'Brien said. "I think this event was a wonderful opportunity to share our mission with people who might not know us."

The positive partnerships that IntentGen has made with these nonprofits don't go unnoticed. Recently, IntentGen was named one of 10 financial advisory firms in America as a 2023 Charitable Champion by Invest in Others.

"We were very honored by Invest in Others for this national recognition," Larson said. "It very much speaks to our mission of 'Living Generously.'"

Referring to the event's results, Larson said: "Service to others takes on many forms, and we feel fortunate to serve clients by empowering them to intentionally save, spend, and give their money. And, we know that every day in our community, there are also people wrestling with issues much greater than financial planning, so we strive to live generously and invest in the organizations that do so much to support our entire community."

Plan Intentionally. Live Generously. These two simple phrases have guided Founding Partners and Wealth Advisors Zac Larson and Corey Schmidt for over 40 combined years, both with their clients and in their personal lives. It has been the cornerstone of their practice and the inspiration for their name - IntentGen Financial Partners, which is located in Naperville, Illinois. By empowering people to make wise financial decisions, IntentGen Financial Partners helps clients plan intentionally and live generously in order to maximize the impact on their families and their communities. For more information, visit https://www.intentgen.com/.

On August 21, 2023, IntentGen Financial Planners received a 2023 Charitable Champions from the Invest in Others' Year Award. The Invest in Others Award program recognizes the charitable work‥of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. The Invest in Others Charitable Champions list of ten winners recognizes financial advisory firms that give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy amongst their financial advisors and employees. Applications are evaluated blindly by a panel of financial advisors based on criteria including leadership & culture, events & activities, incentives, contributions, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. More information can be found at https://www.investinothers.org/charitable-champions/. No fee was paid by IntentGen Financial Planners or Thrivent to Invest in Others in exchange for inclusion in the award, however, Thrivent did sponsor the award event and paid a fee to utilize certain marketing assets to promote inclusion in the award. There are no other material relationships between Thrivent including IntentGen Financial Planners and Invest in Others. The Award is not related to the quality of investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. Please note that this is not an indication of any client's experience or an indication of Thrivent's future performance. ###

