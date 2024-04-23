Naperville, Illinois-Based Financial Planner Creates Special Summer Fundraiser Ride; Local Businesses Help Support Mental Health, Community Organizations

"You get a feeling of excitement and accomplishment that goes with the end of such a day. While it can be physically challenging, we have a lot of fun and achieve a goal." Post this

Riders will face a fun, physical challenge as they ride 100 miles in a figure 8 route that takes them back and forth to the farm. Local businesses are sponsoring the ride and will provide breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, along with beverages and a band—Tres Moustache (a beloved local cover band) will be performing in the evening.

A few passionate riders have selected alternate charities, but most donations will go to the following nonprofits:

"I'm excited to have others experience the accomplishment of completing a century ride, while also raising money for great organizations! This inaugural event grew from what I would call a crazy idea," said Larson, who selected the start date of the summer solstice, which marks the year's longest day of sunshine.

The idea came about five years ago when he turned 40 and wanted a physical challenge for that milestone. He and some friends rode RAGBRAI, a bike ride across the state of Iowa. They have picked a different state for a 100-mile ride in each subsequent year.

"You get a feeling of excitement and accomplishment that goes with the end of such a day," he said. "While it can be physically challenging, we have a lot of fun and achieve a goal. When I've told others about my experience, they said, 'That sounds amazing. I would love to do it, but there's just no way I could.' People say they don't have a bike and come up with other objections. The more I heard these things, the more I wanted people to experience the fun that comes with a challenge like this, so we've tried to remove obstacles and invite people into the fun!"

A couple of participants have already started training to enjoy their rides. Hesed House's Division Director of Development Lauren Jernigan is getting laps on her Peloton and outdoor bike. As the second-largest homeless shelter in Illinois, Hesed House's mission is to help homeless individuals through programs focusing on housing, support systems, life skills, legal issues, and mental and physical health services. Larson contacted her to select Hesed House as one of the beneficiaries.

"We were thrilled to be included with so many wonderful groups," she said. "The important impact that all of these nonprofits have in our area is something that many people take for granted. In a time when many funders might not be able to continue supporting at the same levels as they did historically, it is wonderful to have a new event come in to help meet the growing needs we are all facing."

DuPagePads Vice President of Development Chad Pedigo looks forward to his ride. DuPagePads is a Wheaton-based nonprofit that aims to end homelessness in DuPage County, Illinois. He is also honored to have his nonprofit be among those receiving funds.

"Our thriving community is very philanthropic, and we are so fortunate to have such a wonderful place to live, but there are neighbors who are barely hanging on or have no one to help support them," Pedigo said. "My hope is that this ride not only raises funds and spreads awareness but kindness as well for someone when they need it most. IntentGen lives up to their name bringing intentional philanthropy and purpose to their work."

The event is being sponsored by IntentGen Financial Partners, John Greene Real Estate, Trek-Naperville, and Go Brewing. The four are Naperville-based businesses devoted to offering clients very different services: retirement planning and financial advice; commercial, land and industrial real estate solutions; bikes; and non-alcoholic beers as part of an active lifestyle. But, all four have something in common- a desire to make the community a better place!

"We are proud to support Zac in this event and to be a sponsor for the day," said IntentGen's co-founder and Wealth Advisor, Corey Schmidt. "This aligns with IntentGen's mission of 'empowering people to live intentionally.' Getting our team, clients and charities involved in community events is part of our DNA!"

About Solstice Century:

Hosted by Zac Larson, Solstice Century is giving 100 riders a chance to experience the challenge and exhilaration of participating in a 100-mile, century ride that will take you from the beauty of Arranmore Farm, past homes, corn, and soybean fields during an Illinois day that is likely to be hot and humid. But, fear not, June 21 is the summer solstice, noted as the longest day of sunlight in the year, so there's a lot of time to finish this ride!

It will push you. It will probably hurt. But, when you are done, it will fill you with a huge sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. And it will feel good, knowing that you've helped others who you will never meet. For more information, visit https://solsticecentury.com/.

