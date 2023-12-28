Naples, Florida Realtor, Diane Mato, continues to set Sales Records

Naples, Florida Realtor Diane Mato, of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, continues her streak of record-breaking sales in the prestigious Verona Walk community. She recently managed the sale of a Capri villa for $628,000 and a Cayman townhome for $550,000, setting new benchmarks for these property types. With over 30 years of experience, Mato's success is attributed to her innovative marketing strategies, including digital and traditional media. These sales highlight the growing appeal of Naples' real estate market and Mato's expertise in luxury properties.
NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two recent sales in Naples' prestigious Verona Walk community have made headlines, setting new standards in the local real estate market. The Capri villa at 7414 Emilia Lane achieved a remarkable sale price of $628,000, while the Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Lane sold for an impressive $550,000. These sales have established new high-water marks for their respective property types in Verona Walk, underscoring the area's growing appeal. Diane Mato, a distinguished agent with Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southeast Naples office, skillfully managed the exclusive marketing of these listings.
The Capri villa at 7414 Emilia Lane is a testament to luxury and elegance, offering stunning views of a serene lake and three charming bridges. This backdrop enhances the allure of the impeccably upgraded home. Constructed by the esteemed DiVosta Homes, this residence is a paradigm of quality, featuring robust poured-in-place concrete walls. The villa has been recently enhanced with a suite of upgrades, including improved security and privacy measures, exquisite Brazilian cherry floors, modern stainless appliances, and a spacious two-car garage.
The Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Way enjoys a prime position, boasting a lakefront view and an oversized corner lot. This property, also crafted by DiVosta Homes, is a model of meticulous upkeep. It features an inviting open floor plan, numerous contemporary updates, and a convenient two-car garage. This townhome offers an exceptional living experience, situated near a lush tropical resort pool and the comprehensive amenities of the Town Center.
Diane, renowned for her exceptional sales achievements, has previously set impressive sales records in numerous prestigious Naples communities, including Treviso Bay, Peninsula at Treviso Bay, Siracusa at Treviso Bay, Royal Palm Golf Estates, Marquesa Isles of Naples, Venetian Cove Club.
Diane's record-breaking sales success stems from her innovative marketing strategies. Along with her expert team, she excels in a range of techniques including direct mail postcards, digital advertising (encompassing social media and search engine marketing), and traditional media campaigns in newspapers, television, and magazines.
About Diane Mato:
Diane Mato, a seasoned real estate professional with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Hailing from Port Washington, Wisconsin, Diane embarked on her real estate journey at the young age of twenty in Marco Island. Her career has spanned various facets of the industry, including new construction, waterfront properties, and resales in Naples and Marco Island.
Her impressive career trajectory includes pivotal roles such as the Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and a Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she successfully sold over 150 homes across multiple communities. Diane's entrepreneurial spirit shone through when she served as the Vice President of a construction company on Marco Island, showcasing her talent in designing and building homes. Her deep connection with the community is further evidenced by her decade-long management of a boutique real estate office specializing in Verona Walk.
Beyond her professional pursuits, Diane is an avid enthusiast of the vibrant Southwest Florida lifestyle. She relishes in golfing, participating in both league and social tennis, and enjoys the serene pleasures of beaching and boating. Diane's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida and an MBA in Business and Computer Information Systems from Florida Gulf Coast University.
Discover more about Diane Mato's remarkable journey in real estate and her passion for Southwest Florida at Diane Mato's Website: http://dianemato.com
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964 and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners.
