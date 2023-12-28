Naples, Florida Realtor, Diane Mato, continues to set Sales Records

I am deeply honored to have contributed to the record-breaking sales in the Verona Walk community. These remarkable transactions showcase not just the distinct charm of each property but also underscore the robust and enduring appeal of Naples' real estate market. Post this

The Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Way enjoys a prime position, boasting a lakefront view and an oversized corner lot. This property, also crafted by DiVosta Homes, is a model of meticulous upkeep. It features an inviting open floor plan, numerous contemporary updates, and a convenient two-car garage. This townhome offers an exceptional living experience, situated near a lush tropical resort pool and the comprehensive amenities of the Town Center.

Diane, renowned for her exceptional sales achievements, has previously set impressive sales records in numerous prestigious Naples communities, including Treviso Bay, Peninsula at Treviso Bay, Siracusa at Treviso Bay, Royal Palm Golf Estates, Marquesa Isles of Naples, Venetian Cove Club.

Diane's record-breaking sales success stems from her innovative marketing strategies. Along with her expert team, she excels in a range of techniques including direct mail postcards, digital advertising (encompassing social media and search engine marketing), and traditional media campaigns in newspapers, television, and magazines.

Diane Mato, a seasoned real estate professional with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Hailing from Port Washington, Wisconsin, Diane embarked on her real estate journey at the young age of twenty in Marco Island. Her career has spanned various facets of the industry, including new construction, waterfront properties, and resales in Naples and Marco Island.

Her impressive career trajectory includes pivotal roles such as the Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and a Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she successfully sold over 150 homes across multiple communities. Diane's entrepreneurial spirit shone through when she served as the Vice President of a construction company on Marco Island, showcasing her talent in designing and building homes. Her deep connection with the community is further evidenced by her decade-long management of a boutique real estate office specializing in Verona Walk.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Diane is an avid enthusiast of the vibrant Southwest Florida lifestyle. She relishes in golfing, participating in both league and social tennis, and enjoys the serene pleasures of beaching and boating. Diane's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida and an MBA in Business and Computer Information Systems from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964 and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners.

