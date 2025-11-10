Naples Grande Beach Resort Announces Transformative Renovation, Ushering in a New Era of Gulf Cost Luxury

Naples Grande Beach Resort, a premier beachfront destination known for its luxurious accommodations and world-class amenities on Florida's Paradise Coast, today announced plans for a comprehensive renovation that will transform every aspect of the popular destination. Post this

"After nearly four decades as one of Southwest Florida's most celebrated resorts, this transformation represents a renewed commitment to excellence," said David Cesario, vice president and managing director of Naples Grande Beach Resort. "We are creating a world-class destination that will continue to reflect the spirit of Naples while offering an elevated experience for future generations of guests."

Several locations that are frequented by local customers will remain open during the renovation, including Rhode's End restaurant, Clam Pass beach services and select villas. In addition, on-site partners, Naples Tennis Academy and Naples Grande Golf Club, will continue operating as usual. From April 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026, the resort will temporarily close guest accommodations, meeting and event spaces while the revitalization work is underway.

The resort's reimagination will deliver long-term benefits to the Naples community through job creation, tourism growth and world-class amenities that locals can enjoy. The renovation will strengthen the local economy by generating construction jobs and increasing demand for area services, restaurants and attractions while minimizing disruption to neighbors and local traffic.

Naples Grande Beach Resort will proactively share updates through its website, social media channels, newsletters and local community partners. Guests with reservations during the renovation period will be contacted directly and provided with full flexibility to modify or cancel bookings.

Set on Florida's stunning Paradise Coast, Naples Grande Beach Resort offers 474 guest rooms, including 29 gulf view suites and 50 Garden Villas plus more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Every tower guestroom features a private balcony with direct views of the Gulf. Guests of the hotel have access to seven on-site restaurants and bars, three heated outdoor pools, a full-service luxury spa, golf course, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, business center and an award-winning tennis facility with 15 courts. The property is surrounded by 200 acres of a protected mangrove estuary intertwined with a system of bridges and elevated walking paths that afford access to three miles of white sand beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico. The property is also immediately proximate to the renowned Waterside Shops, Southwest Florida's most luxurious shopping mall. For more information, visit www.naplesgrande.com.

